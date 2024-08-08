Over 500,000 Trees Planted at Kealakekua Mountain Reserve on Hawaii's Big Island

The dōTERRA established Reserve Surpasses Halfway Goal of Planting 1 Million Trees Before 2030

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kealakekua Mountain Reserve (KMR), the largest reforestation effort in Hawai'i's history, has planted over 500,000 native trees, beginning its reforestation efforts in 2018. The reserve is well on its way to its goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. By the end of 2024, KMR will have planted 600,000 trees, putting them ahead of schedule to meet their 2030 goal.

A look inside the plant nursery at Kealakekua Mountain Reserve where trees are prepared for planting. Fallen sandalwood trees are prepared for distillation to create Iliahi, or Hawaiian Sandalwood.

dōTERRA, in partnership with the Hawaiian government, initiated its stewardship of the 9,627-acre reserve on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 2018. Its purpose is to conserve and protect remnants of the native forest while also rebuilding and regenerating a delicate ecosystem which has previously been threatened by two centuries of over-logging and grazing. On the reserve, dōTERRA sustainably harvests and distills 'Iliahi (Hawaiian Sandalwood).

"Reaching the halfway point to our 2030 goal of planting 1 million trees has been an amazing collective effort involving our community, partner organizations, and the incredibly committed team at KMR!" said Greg Hendrickson, General Manager of Kealakekua Mountain Reserve in Hawai'i. "Restoring the natural habitat at KMR has already begun to heal the land and encourage the return of native birds. Our commitment to reforestation has given us the opportunity to distill the beautiful native 'Iliahi, an oil highly valued, which allows other native Hawaiian species to thrive. Our team will continue to dedicate the energy and purpose needed to complete dōTERRA's restoration goals for the Kealakekua Mountain Reserve."

In 2021, dōTERRA won the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its work surrounding native forest restoration, including 'Iliahi. dōTERRA's efforts include a management plan developed in partnership with the Hawaii State Division of Forestry and Wildlife to reestablish a healthy native forest, and a nursery that is contributing to the largest reforestation initiative in Hawai'i.

KMR continues to showcase the valiant sourcing initiatives dōTERRA creates to restore and replenish our world while bringing pure essential oils into your home.

