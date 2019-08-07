Over 500 Mazars Employees Volunteer at Local Community Organizations Across Six States for Fifth Annual "Days of Service"

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, recently completed its fifth annual Days of Service – a volunteer initiative that encourages employees to devote a full work day to assisting local service organizations. The Days of Service initiative is part of the firm's "We ARE Mazars" program, which fosters employees' personal growth, professional growth, and giving through the tenets of Association, Respect and Excellence.

More than 500 employees and partners spent the day at more than 30 community and non-profit programs in New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Maryland, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Chicago. Taking place on May 29, June 7 and June 18 activities ranged from gathering supplies for area students to supporting the local chapter of national non-profit organizations, such as:

Working with New York City school children, including participating in a dance exploration workshop with PS 230K , exploring the wonderful world of science with students from PS 196K , building inventions using cardboard and other materials with students from PS/IS 366 M and celebrating fitness during PS 196K's field day.

school children, including participating in a dance exploration workshop with PS , exploring the wonderful world of science with students from PS , building inventions using cardboard and other materials with students from PS/IS and celebrating fitness during PS 196K's field day. Working with Children's Specialized Hospital, NJ Community Food Bank and West Lake School in New Jersey .

. Helping our animal friends at The National Greyhound Adoption Program in Pennsylvania .

. Assisting Cradles to Crayons by inspecting, sorting and packaging donations to be distributed to children.

Partnering with the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island to prepare a meal for the families staying at the House.

to prepare a meal for the families staying at the House. And many more.

Mazars' volunteers brought joy to hundreds of people in need and helped the dedicated organizations serving them.

"Every year, our Days of Service demonstrates the dedication of our Mazars teams to helping others by supporting local charities and other organizations," said Victor Wahba, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mazars USA LLP. "It's a great privilege to be able to make a difference in the communities where we live and work, and I am grateful that so many of our team members take part in this program."

For pictures from Mazars' Days of Service, please click here.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 20,000 professionals in 86 countries.

At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

For more information, contact:

Mazars USA LLP

Beth More, 732-205-2012

Beth.More@Mazarsusa.com

Makovsky

Ben Jaffe, 212-508-9646

bjaffe@makovsky.com

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP

Related Links

http://www.mazarsusa.com

