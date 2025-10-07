Over 540 Seats Up for Grabs in Venom Fever Satellite Extravaganza at ACR Poker

Host of Direct Satellites, Mega Satellites and Venom Vault promotion to award

hundreds of seats to Dual Venom PKO tournaments featuring $6.5 million GTD

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's smash-hit Dual Venom PKO tournaments will return this October with $6.5 million GTD. Players can take advantage of a host of ways to win a $2,650 seat to the NLH and PLO events through the popular Venom Fever promotion, providing an easy and affordable way to lock in their seat to the major tournaments.

Venom Fever Satellites (October 6th-26th) are guaranteeing 541 seats (each valued at $2,650) to the $5 Million NLH and $1.5 Million PLO. Both events kick off Sunday, October 12th.

The Venom Fever satellites, available from today (Monday, October 6th) to Sunday, October 26th, will award 541 seats to the $5 million NLH PKO and $1.5 million PLO PKO Venom events that get underway with Day 1A on Sunday, October 12th.

For the $5 million NLH Venom event, 469 seats will be available with 314 seats awarded through Direct Satellites from $33, and 155 seats awarded via Mega Satellites starting at $0. In the $1.5 million PLO Venom event, 72 seats will be available, with 42 up for grabs in Direct Satellites and 30 in Mega Satellites.

Two more fun and affordable ways to qualify include Survivor Flips Step Tourneys from just $0.80 and Spin to Get IN starting at $0.01. Players can also take advantage of the return of the Venom Vault promotion for a chance to win a free $2,650 seat. Every player has already received a free key to unlock their first Venom Vault, and additional keys can be earned by completing fun challenges or purchasing for $2.99 or in exchange for 300 Combat Points. Each key guarantees a prize, which players can access through the Venom Vault banner in the My Account section of the poker client.

"Satellites open the door for anyone to play in our biggest online events and the Venom Fever satellites are the perfect way to secure your Venom seat for much less, or even for free," said ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker. "You don't need a big bankroll to dream big, just one good run in a qualifier can land you a seat at the table with millions on the line."

The Dual Venom PKO tournaments offer massive prize money and single bounties that can reach tens of thousands of dollars. Last year's NLH PKO champion won over $700,000 in prize money and bounties and the PLO PKO champion took home over $300,000, making it some of the most adrenaline-charged action in online poker.

For further information, visit ACRPoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

