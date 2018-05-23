Over Half of Americans are Facing A Home Storage Dilemma

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are faced with a storage predicament. A survey¹ by LiftMaster of homeowners and renters finds that more than half are frustrated as they seek ways to create more storage space and often don't know where to start. Yet, four in five say they would rather maximize their current space than buy a bigger home. When asked which room they would like to have more space for storage, homeowners ranked the garage at the top, ahead of the basement.

The new LiftMaster 8500W creates new storage opportunities with smart-home integration.

To learn more about Americans' current storage space needs, where they see the most potential and how they perceive smart-home technology, LiftMaster recently surveyed 1,000 homeowners and 300 millennial renters. An innovator in garage door opener technology, LiftMaster is constantly evolving to address homeowners' sophisticated lifestyles, with technology like the 8500W Wall Mount Garage Door Opener that mounts alongside the garage door, freeing up the garage ceiling for storage or other possibilities.

"More often than not, the garage is the 'forgotten room' of the house," said John Villanueva, vice president and general manager, Residential Access Solutions. "However, our survey found that 83 percent of homeowners wouldn't buy a home without a garage and 88 percent see the garage as more than a place to park a car.

"There's a disconnect in what people want from their garage and how they are actually using it. LiftMaster wants to help homeowners tap into their garage's full potential," added Villanueva.

The survey also found that Americans strongly favor "smart" home tech solutions, such as MyQ-enabled LiftMaster Garage Door Openers like the 8500W which give homeowners the convenience of controlling their garage door from wherever they go with smartphone control. Additionally, MyQ technology allows homeowners to integrate with other smart home partners for home monitoring and security system access - a great solution for the three-in-four respondents that said they want a "smarter" home and the 91 percent of homeowners who think "smart" home technology is worth the investment.

From the frustrating storage epidemic to the growing demand for "smarter" homes, LiftMaster uncovered insights that reveal the garage has untapped potential:

The garage is a true value add – but also the "forgotten" space. From sports equipment to fine art, Americans use the garage to store a variety of belongings. Consequently, nearly 79 percent of homeowners desire more garage storage space. But 59 percent of homeowners admit they give their garage some-to-no attention and two in five say they would be embarrassed if anyone saw their garage.

Hopefuls are dreaming big! As millennials age into home buying, a garage is a key motivator, with 58 percent preferring to live in a smaller suburban home with a garage over a larger city home without one. The same applies to cleaning their garage. While most hopefuls believe they will clean their garage once or twice a month, most homeowners concede they only clean once or twice per year.

Noise is a key driver behind homeowners' purchasing behaviors. The survey found that 73 percent of homeowners see noise as a key consideration when selecting devices/appliances. The LiftMaster 8500W is powered by a high-performance DC motor that provides smooth operation and, when combined with the wall-mount design, minimizes noise and vibrations through the ceiling and interior walls.

Women want more "smart" home tech for multi-tasking. According to the survey, half of women homeowners believe the ability to multi-task is an advantage of having a "smart" home. Further, three in four women homeowners are interested in making their home smarter.

To find more information about the LiftMaster 8500W, other garage solutions and locate a dealer, visit LiftMaster.com.

