What's Driving Travel in 2026: Travelers' Top Motivations This Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relaxation, curiosity, and bucket-list destinations are shaping travel in 2026. Squaremouth , a leading travel insurance comparison site, surveyed thousands of its customers to gain insight into what is driving travel this year.

Below are the key factors influencing travelers' decisions in 2026:

Relaxation is the No. 1 Motivator for Travelers This Year Travel this year is trending toward self-care and recovery.

One-third of travelers (33%) are taking trips this year to relax and unwind.



Travelers Are Influenced by Curiosity

Purposeful travel, blended with leisure and culture, continues to influence travelers' decisions.

Of those surveyed, 32% of travelers are making travel decisions based on curiosity and learning.



Travel Planning Centers Around Dream Destinations

Meaningful and once-in-a-lifetime trips are a priority over price alone.

Over one-third of travelers (35.2%) are planning their 2026 travel based on dream destinations and bucket-list trips.

These results outpace other planning behaviors, such as timing, recommendations, or travel deals.



Safety is a Top Consideration

Travel risk is top of mind this year, as 75% of travelers are making travel decisions with safety, health, or insurance considerations in mind.



Travel Insurance Provides Booking Confidence

Travel insurance is a driving factor in trips being planned this year.

63% of travelers are more likely to book a trip because they know travel insurance can protect their investment.



Cost and Time Are the Top Travel Barriers

Trip value and affordability are impacting how often travelers take trips this year.

Nearly half of travelers (46%) have budget constraints that keep them from traveling more frequently.

27% cannot travel as frequently as they'd like to, due to time or work commitments.

"Last year was a particularly stressful year for travelers, with rising trip costs and more travel disruptions than previous years," shares Chrissy Valdez, Senior Director of Operations at Squaremouth. "This year, travelers are showing a willingness to spend on what matters most, prioritizing wellness, unforgettable experiences, and safety."

Having the right policy for your specific travel needs can provide peace of mind and offer protection from the unexpected, whether you're traveling for relaxation or crossing a destination off your bucket list. Squaremouth makes it easy to compare, quote, and purchase the right policy for every adventure.

About Squaremouth

Squaremouth is a trusted travel insurance comparison platform with over 20 years of experience. Known for its no-nonsense approach, award-winning customer service, and commitment to transparency, Squaremouth has helped more than 4 million travelers easily search, compare, and buy coverage. Squaremouth offers the largest portfolio of carriers and products in the U.S.

Contact

Lauren McCormick

Manager, Public Relations & Social Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth