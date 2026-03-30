Over Seventy Percent of Gen Z and Millennials Say Survival Spending Is the Norm and Wealth Is Out of Reach

As April's Financial Literacy Month spotlights the importance of financial education, the findings point to a broader challenge of whether the traditional path to financial success still works to achieve the "American Dream," and the potential need to write a new one.

Key survey insights include:

Financial Rules That No Longer Add Up

A growing share of Gen Z and Millennials feel the financial system is working against them, not for them.

Only 32% say the "American Dream" feels very realistic today





57% feel their generation was set up for financial failure





71% say wealth-building opportunities are becoming less achievable





68% believe their generation has been financially set back





65% say financial literacy places too much responsibility on individuals and overlooks the bigger economic picture





75% say financial knowledge alone won't make homeownership attainable

Despite these hurdles, traditional markers of success, especially homeownership, remain key aspirations, underscoring the growing gap between expectations and reality.

From Wealth-Building to Survival Mode

Rising economic pressures are shifting financial behavior from long-term planning to daily decision-making focused on immediate needs.

71% say a side hustle or additional income is required to keep up





Nearly 80% report using "survival spending" tactics





32% have used Buy Now, Pay Later for essentials like groceries and utilities





Nearly 1 in 3 describe themselves as "barely surviving" financially





26% would prioritize covering basic living expenses given a financial windfall





More than 40% report challenges with saving, paying down debt, and maintaining financial confidence

These behaviors indicate a stronger focus on present stability, often at the cost of future planning.

A Call for New Financial Rules and Real-World Education

At the same time, many respondents question whether traditional financial advice and education are aligned with the realities they face today.

Only 28% feel fully prepared by their education to make financial decisions





43% say older generations don't understand their financial challenges





68% say their generation talks more about getting rich than practicing good habits





80% support mandatory financial literacy education

This shift signals a broader change in financial identity, with success now defined by navigating an evolving and uncertain system rather than achieving traditional milestones.

Despite these challenges, Gen Z and Millennials remain engaged, adapting their expectations and redefining financial success for today's environment.

"We're asking these younger generations to follow financial rules that no longer fully reflect today's reality," said John Hope Bryant, founder, chairman, and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Budgeting alone won't close the gap. This is a moment to reimagine financial education, to equip people not just to survive, but to thrive, build wealth, and claim their rightful place in today's economy."

"Many people have lost trust in a system that was supposed to work for them, and with it, they've lost trust in themselves and their sense of what's possible," added Dr. Erika Rasure, chief financial wellness advisor at Beyond Finance. "The reality is, financial conditions have changed faster than the rules. Redefining hope isn't about asking people to try harder. It's about helping them create values and financial habits that reflect their reality, and rebuilding confidence through consistent, sustainable progress."

To help, Dr. Rasure offers insights and suggestions from her Beyond Finance client coaching sessions:

Consistency is Key: Focus on small, repeatable actions, like contributing to an emergency fund, that create evidence of progress over time. These consistent steps help rebuild trust in your ability to influence your financial life and move forward with confidence.

Focus on small, repeatable actions, like contributing to an emergency fund, that create evidence of progress over time. These consistent steps help rebuild trust in your ability to influence your financial life and move forward with confidence. Stability Is Success : In today's environment, maintaining financial stability is a meaningful achievement. Paying bills, supporting your household, and keeping your life functioning are not minimums — they are wins. Recognizing stability as success helps shift the mindset from shame to progress and keeps people engaged.

: In today's environment, maintaining financial stability is a meaningful achievement. Paying bills, supporting your household, and keeping your life functioning are not minimums — they are wins. Recognizing stability as success helps shift the mindset from shame to progress and keeps people engaged. Redefine the Dream: Traditional markers of success may no longer feel attainable, and that's not your failure. It's a signal to redefine success on your own terms. Focus on goals that are realistic and meaningful today, whether that's reducing debt, increasing flexibility, or building consistency.

Traditional markers of success may no longer feel attainable, and that's not your failure. It's a signal to redefine success on your own terms. Focus on goals that are realistic and meaningful today, whether that's reducing debt, increasing flexibility, or building consistency. Clarity Before Action: Instead of asking, "How can I do more?" start with "Where can I create breathing room?" and "What support can I access?" Hope grows when people see multiple paths forward, not just one rigid path.

Instead of asking, "How can I do more?" start with "Where can I create breathing room?" and "What support can I access?" Hope grows when people see multiple paths forward, not just one rigid path. Self-Regulation Before Resolution: Financial stress can cloud decision-making. Before solving problems, take time to reset. Creating space for clarity helps shift decisions from reactive to intentional, and leads to better long-term outcomes.

To examine your money mindset further, take Operation HOPE's "How Lit are You?" quiz and explore a free tips guide from Beyond Finance.

This survey was commissioned by Beyond Finance in collaboration with Operation HOPE, and conducted by QuestionPro, a third-party research company, from March 16 - 18, 2026, with a collective sample of 2,000 Millennial (born 1981 to 1996) and Gen Z adults over 18 (born 1997-2008) Americans. Full research findings are available upon request.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance, LLC, is the nation's largest debt consolidation company. In its commitment to providing clients with a personalized approach to move beyond debt, Beyond Finance provides simple and transparent solutions that help consumers lower their eligible monthly payments, reduce the impact of interest, and reach a debt-free life sooner. Beyond Finance holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has been awarded with multiple recognitions for its commitment to clients: Organization of the Year – The Business Intelligence Group's Excellence in Customer Service Award, Gold Stevie Award for Outstanding Customer Service Department, Banking Tech Award – Financial Wellness Champion, Best In Biz Gold Award for top Customer Service Team, and 3 ConsumerAffairs' "Buyer's Choice Awards." Beyond Finance has offices in Chicago, Atlanta, and Houston. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved—disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities—turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE.org. Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beyond Finance