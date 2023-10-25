Overburdened Teachers Get a New Source of Relief for Report Card Writing

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ISS introduces 90-minute educator-friendly workshop for teachers about using AI to prepare personalized report card comments.

ISS' new PD workshops help teachers more efficiently use their time.
ISS workshops help educators spend more time on what really matters...teaching and inspiring.
As educators around the world face increasing responsibilities and time-constraints, International Schools Services (ISS), a well-established provider of global professional development and a wide-array of other services for educators, has developed a provocative new 90-minute virtual course to provide relief, especially during report card season. The cutting-edge ISS EDUlearn™ course was prepared for educators by educators, so it is practical, responsible, and student-focused.

Participants will explore the potential of artificial intelligence in simplifying the process of crafting personalized report card comments, leading to a more efficient management of educators' time and workload. By utilizing artificial intelligence as a personal secretary, educators can save time and effort that can be refocused elsewhere in their teaching. While efficiency is a focus, the goal is to help educators use AI technology effectively to generate tailor-made report comments that accurately reflect individual teaching perspectives.

Course speaker and long-time K12 educator Pieter Verduijn states, "Get ready to reclaim precious time for what really matters, educating and inspiring your students".

More than 6000 educators have participated in professional development courses offered by ISS in the last two years. One former attendee commented about the ISS EDUlearn approach, "Unlike some workshops in which you may only learn theory, the information and resources provided in these workshops were very useful and applicable for real implementation."

K12 educators can secure a virtual ticket for $75 for "Unlocking Efficiency: AI Personalized Report Card Comments Made Easy" at https://www.iss.edu/services/professional-development/unlocking-ai-overview. The live course will be held on November 29, 2023; recordings can also be purchased after the event.

ABOUT ISS: International Schools Services (ISS), a nonprofit organization, works with more than 1,200 international schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support. ISS offers a variety of services including starting and managing schools, global teacher recruitment, school supply procurement, professional development for educators and more.

