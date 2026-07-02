The Future of Healthy Aging: Powered by Longevity Science, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand longevity science and its real-world applications. Attendees will learn about the limitations of traditional collagen supplementation and discover novel low dose bioactive compounds. The featured speaker will share insights into the shift from beauty-centric solutions to whole-body longevity strategies. Attendees will see what the future holds for science-driven wellness and aging innovation. The speaker will share what's next—and why the future of aging well goes far beyond collagen.

TORONTO, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longevity science is moving beyond traditional collagen supplementation toward more holistic approaches that support healthy aging, mobility, muscle health and skin structure. This webinar explores how next-generation bioactive ingredients may help address the underlying mechanisms of aging while supporting long-term vitality.

While collagen has long been central to beauty and wellness conversations, emerging research suggests that healthy aging requires a systems-based strategy. In this session, the featured speaker will examine how low-dose advanced ingredients are designed to support not only skin structure but also mobility, muscle health and overall healthspan.

Attendees will learn how science-driven wellness strategies are shifting from beauty-focused positioning to whole-body longevity approaches. The session will also explore the limitations of conventional collagen supplementation, the role of novel compounds and what the future may hold for aging innovation.

Register for this webinar to learn how longevity science is expanding beyond collagen to support skin health, mobility and healthy aging.

Join Daniel Martínez-Puig, Head of R&D Human and Animal Health, Bioiberica, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Future of Healthy Aging: Powered by Longevity Science.

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