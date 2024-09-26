Overcoming Fear of Needles: 5 Vaccine Tips for Children and Adults

These tips from Blue Shield's chief medical officer can help you conquer the anxiety of shots and stay protected.

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Respiratory virus season is here — time to think about protecting yourself, loved ones and your community. Getting this year's vaccines is still your best bet for staying safe. The flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses can have serious complications, especially for children under age 2, adults over age 65, and anyone with a compromised immune system.

If the thought of needles makes you uneasy, you are not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control, as many as 2 in 3 children and 1 in 4 adults have strong fears around getting vaccinated with needles.

Whether you're an adult with a long-standing fear or a parent trying to ease your child's anxiety, it's important to address these fears and get your recommended vaccinations. Blue Shield of California Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ravi Kavasery shares five tips to help both children and adults overcome fear of needles and vaccinations.

Education and understanding

Dr. Kavasery emphasizes that understanding the process and benefits of vaccinations can help reduce concern. "Knowledge can be a powerful tool in combating fear," he said. "Discuss how vaccines work to protect against diseases, minimize symptoms and add to the collective benefits of herd immunity."

For children, Dr. Kavasery suggests using age-appropriate books or videos, which can make vaccinations more relatable and less intimidating. For adults, reading reputable sources and discussing concerns with a healthcare provider can provide reassurance and clarity.

Distraction

Distraction is a tried-and-true method for managing fear of needles, particularly in children. Dr. Kavasery recommends bringing a favorite toy, book or electronic device to keep the mind occupied.

"During the vaccination, engaging in conversation, watching a video or listening to music can help shift focus away from the needle," he said. "For adults, bringing a friend or family member for support, or listening to calming music or a podcast, can provide similar distraction."

Pain management

Managing the physical pain associated with needles can significantly reduce fear and panic. Dr. Kavasery suggests discussing pain management options with your healthcare provider.

"Ask your doctor about using numbing creams or sprays to minimize the pain of the injection," he advised. "Some clinics also offer vibration and cooling devices that can distract from and reduce the sensation of pain. By managing the physical discomfort, you can help lessen the overall anxiety related to needles."

Rewards and after-care

Many pediatrician offices offer a "prize" like a sticker, special band-aid or toy after a vaccination to make it a positive event. Check with your healthcare provider before your visit. If they do not provide anything, bring a small reward. For an adult, "treat yourself" to a special coffee, book or lunch.

Care for mild needle-site reactions with a cool, damp cloth or a fun, reusable ice pack. This will help ease the discomfort. Pay extra attention to your child for a few days, swaddle them or offer extra hugs and cuddles. Offer breast milk or formula more often to keep babies hydrated. Adults should listen to their body and rest if they feel tired. Staying well fed and hydrated is important for adults, too.

Professional support

For those with severe needle phobia, seeking professional support can be beneficial. Dr. Kavasery highlights the importance of not hesitating to ask for help if the fear is overwhelming. Working with a therapist can help individuals develop coping strategies and gradually overcome their fear.

"Facing a fear of needles can be daunting, but with the right strategies, it's possible to overcome this anxiety and avoid passing it to your child," said Dr. Kavasery. "Remember, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the momentary discomfort of a needle, and taking these steps can help ensure that you and your loved ones remain healthy and protected."

