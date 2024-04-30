Overcoming Our Mysterious Loss of Motivation through New Brain Science

"Unstoppable Brain" by Dr. Kyra Bobinet is released with Forbes Books

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unstoppable Brain: The New Neuroscience that Frees Us from Failure, Eases Our Stress, and Creates Lasting Change by Dr. Kyra Bobinet is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon.

In Unstoppable Brain, Dr. Bobinet takes lessons from the vanguard of neuroscience to provide practical, science-based advice for readers hoping to break free from damaging patterns.

Unstoppable Brain highlights the significance of the habenula, a half-centimeter area of the epithalamus referred to as the "anti-reward pathway." This biological failure detector evolved to help us survive, but its current role does more than simply keep us from touching a hot stove. The habenula normally guides individuals away from the threat of perceived psychological harm from failure and futility. But when it comes to modern, positive behavior change, the habenula becomes our greatest foe, so much so that it inhibits healthy motivation and traps us in dead-end routines. Dr. Bobinet's book helps readers overcome their biology, overriding this motivation kill switch.

Dr. Bobinet's three-part elixir for forging a better future:

You are not bad,

You are not alone,

and there is a way out.

"Simply put, the past has a gravitational pull that significantly interferes with your ability to learn new things and change," Dr. Bobinet explained. "The groundbreaking new science and hope-inspiring research assembled in this book aims to give you the escape velocity needed to change permanently and truly be free of this hidden limitation."

About Dr. Kyra Bobinet

Kyra Bobinet, MD, MPH, has studied behavior change for nearly three decades as a physician, public health leader, healthcare executive, and behavioral expert. An award-winning health innovator and thought leader, Dr. Bobinet has an MD from UCSF School of Medicine and an MPH from Harvard University.

About Forbes Books

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

