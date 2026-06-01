Overhaul and Navium launch the world's first dedicated insurance solution for AI infrastructure cargo

Purpose-built, The Helix Consortium combines Overhaul's real-time cargo risk management platform with Lloyd's of London underwriting capacity to offer limits up to $75 million for shippers of AI hardware

AUSTIN, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul, the global leader in in-transit supply chain visibility and risk management, today announced the launch of the Helix Consortium — the first insurance solution purpose-built to protect shippers of AI infrastructure cargo. The consortium brings together Overhaul's cargo risk management technology, Navium, a specialist cargo insurance underwriter and Lloyd's of London, the world's leading cargo insurance market, offering a transit limit up to $75 million with only a single agreement party.

A new risk class demands a new solution

The rapid build-out of global AI infrastructure has created an unprecedented cargo risk class. GPU clusters, AI chips, liquid-cooled servers, and associated AI hardware are now being transported across international supply chains in quantities and at values that outpace the capacity and capability of traditional cargo insurance products. Individual shipments can carry values in excess of tens of millions of dollars, are highly sensitive to environmental conditions, and are targets for organized cargo theft.

The Helix Consortium addresses this gap directly, delivering a product designed from the ground up for the unique characteristics of AI hardware logistics.

Intelligence at the heart of the consortium

Unlike conventional cargo insurance, the Helix Consortium is built on live data. Overhaul's platform provides real-time, asset-level visibility and risk management across all transport modes, with a label tracker installed per pallet giving live visibility of every AI hardware asset in transit. Overhaul's Global Security Operations Centers monitor cargo around the clock, enabling proactive incident response and cargo recovery for shippers. Overhaul currently protects $1.4 trillion in cargo value across 150+ countries, processing more than 30 billion IoT events globally, with 98% of disruptions prevented across monitored shipments.

This embedded intelligence enables proactive risk prevention across the supply chain, delivering a risk management capability that extends far beyond conventional coverage.

"Overhaul's platform was built to protect the world's most complex and highest-value supply chains — combining real-time visibility, 24/7 risk monitoring, and predictive intelligence across every transport mode," said Ronald Greene, Executive Vice President, Risk and Intelligence, Overhaul. "The Helix Consortium puts that capability at the centre of a purpose-built insurance product. For the first time, shippers, brokers, and underwriters have a solution that truly reflects the risk profile of AI infrastructure cargo. This is built for what is happening right now."

Danielle Basstoe, Cargo and Specie Underwriter at Navium, commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with Overhaul and our fellow Lloyd's underwriters to deliver this world-first solution for the transportation of data servers. By combining advanced cargo monitoring with specialist underwriting expertise, we are helping create a smarter, more resilient framework for protecting the global AI supply chain. The Helix Consortium represents the very best of the Lloyd's market. It also demonstrates the power of AI to support the next generation of bespoke solutions to address critical protection gaps. As the lead market on the Consortium, we are pleased to be upholding Navium's and TFP's commitment to delivering innovative, industry-leading solutions where clients need them the most."

Michael Davern, UK CUO & Group Head of D&F Property and Energy at The Fidelis Partnership, said: "The Helix Consortium is highly complementary to TFP's existing data centre Construction Consortium and to our diverse product offering across the entire data centre ecosystem. Our dedicated cross-class capacity spanning 12 lines of business creates a unique opportunity for TFP and Navium to cross-sell these products to deliver bespoke solutions for data centre clients. Together, we will continue to act with speed and leadership to develop innovative products that benefit all areas of this rapidly growing industry."

Availability and Scope

The Helix Consortium is available globally, with coverage applicable across all transport modes — road, rail, ocean, and air. Onboarding for insured parties is facilitated through Overhaul's technology platform, with white-glove onboarding completed in as little as 15 days, providing immediate access to real-time AI hardware cargo visibility and layered risk management from the moment cover is bound.

The consortium is accepting enquiries from brokers and insured parties effective immediately. Further details will be announced at the Helix Consortium's Official Launch event at Navium's head office in central London, scheduled for 25th June 2026.

About Overhaul

Overhaul is the global leader in in-transit supply chain visibility and risk management. The company's platform combines device-agnostic visibility, 24/7/365 risk monitoring and recovery services, and predictive analytics to deliver actionable insight for the world's most complex supply chains. Overhaul protects USD 1.4 trillion in cargo value across 150+ countries. For more information, visit over-haul.com.

About the Helix Consortium

The Helix Consortium is a newly formed insurance consortium that unites Overhaul's cargo risk management platform with Lloyd's of London underwriting capacity. The consortium offers the first insurance product purpose-built for AI infrastructure cargo, providing limits of up to USD 75,000,000 under a single agreement, with embedded real-time risk intelligence and proactive incident response at every stage of the shipment lifecycle.

About Navium

Navium is a specialist cargo insurance underwriter and Lloyd's of London coverholder, combining deep marine and cargo expertise with a technology-led approach to risk. Operating as a managing general agent within the Lloyd's market, Navium delivers agile, data-informed underwriting for complex and high-value cargo risks. For more information, visit navium.com.

SOURCE Overhaul