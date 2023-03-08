Overjet Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Recognized on the annual list of groundbreaking companies changing the world and named one of the top 10 most innovative companies in healthcare

BOSTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet, the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023, joining the ranks of OpenAI, NASA, DeepMind, Nvidia, Slack, Canva, and more. Earning the standing of No. 7 in the Healthcare category, Overjet is recognized by Fast Company for pioneering AI efforts to improve oral health. Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe and vetted thousands of candidates. This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. These companies are setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Overjet's AI analyzes and annotates X-rays in real time to help dentists detect disease, enhance clinical consistency, and elevate provider-patient communication. Overjet is the only dental AI technology that is FDA-cleared to quantify bone level measurements, detect and outline decay (cavities), and detect calculus on radiographs.

Wardah Inam, PhD, the CEO and Co-founder of Overjet, said: "Our mission is to improve oral healthcare for millions of people. Overjet is deeply honored to be included on Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. The recognition is a powerful validation of our mission and of the efforts of our partners and customers who are trailblazers in using AI to improve patient care."

Overjet's partners and customers span multiple industries, including insurance, dental, research, and education. The company's insurance sector customers include some of the major health plans reaching over 75 million people in the United States.

This is the latest honor for the Overjet team. Forbes named Overjet to its list of "Top 50 Most Promising AI Companies Shaping the Future." Inc. magazine named Dr. Inam to its Female Founders 100 list, Fortune magazine invited her to speak at their Most Powerful Women Next Generation summit, and she received the prestigious "Excellence in Industry" award from the Edward B. Shils Entrepreneurial Fund. To learn more about Overjet, visit www.overjet.com .

ABOUT OVERJET

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into clinical and operational workflows. Every day, dental groups (DSOs), private dental practices, and dental payers rely on the information provided by Overjet to enhance patient care. To learn more, visit overjet.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

