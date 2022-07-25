Overjet Partners with Dental Whale, Expanding AI for 20,000 Practices

The collaboration between the nation's leaders in artificial intelligence and dental solutions brings the first FDA-cleared AI platform for radiograph analysis to dentists everywhere.

BOSTON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new partnership unites Overjet, the national leader in dental AI, with Dental Whale, the leading practice solutions and learning provider in North America. Dental Whale Chief Executive Officer Joe Cavaretta said, "This new partnership with Overjet will provide clinicians in the Dental Whale network with access to state-of-the-art AI radiograph technology that helps them identify the best treatment opportunities for their patients." Dental Whale currently serves over 20,000 private and dental support organizations.

Overjet's FDA-cleared AI technology instantly analyzes dental x-rays to quantify decay and bone loss, plus reviews historical radiographs in the patient base to identify potential treatment opportunities. It quantifies and color-codes the findings, creating a powerful patient education tool as providers share the findings with their patients.

"Overjet and Dental Whale share the same mission: to improve oral health for everyone," said Dr. Wardah Inam, CEO and co-founder of Overjet. "With Overjet's powerful AI technology, practices will be able to boost efficiency, practice performance, and patient outcomes."

Through My Dental Whale™ Platform, clinicians and office staff have full control of their practice by streamlining access to essential business and marketing services, supply and equipment ordering, masterclass training, data intelligence, and now, through this new partnership with Overjet, AI-powered radiograph analysis.

Dental Whale is hosting Overjet at its annual Business Immersion Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 23-24, 2022, where it plans to formally launch the partnership. To attend and learn more, visit Summit.DentalWhale.com .

ABOUT OVERJET

Overjet is the leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into workflows to operationalize a feedback loop between providers, payers, and patients. The company was founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dental Medicine and has a large, seasoned team of technologists and domain experts with deep AI, dental, and insurance experience. Learn more at www.overjet.com .

ABOUT DENTAL WHALE®

With offices in Atlanta, San Antonio, and Ft. Lauderdale., Dental Whale® aims to Simplify the Business of Dentistry. Through its suite of subsidiary companies, Dental Whale helps dentists - in private and group dentistry - operate dental practices more efficiently by saving money on purchases, marketing to new patients, expanding through acquisitions, improving patient experience, and increasing office efficiency. The company's purpose is to improve dental health for everyone by creating breakthroughs in dental practice management through insight and innovation. Delivering solutions developed by dentists and technology experts combined with a leadership team of industry veterans, Dental Whale delivers its members proven cost-effective practice solutions and time-saving results that meet expectations of even the most demanding patient. Dental Whale employs a diverse team of more than 850 team members, has supported more than 20,000 dentists and helped serve more than 4 million patients. For more information on Dental Whale, call 855-339-3740 or visit https://www.dentalwhale.com/ .

