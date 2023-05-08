Overjet's FDA-Cleared Dental A.I. Named to Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

Overjet's landmark FDA clearance in 2022 for detection and outlining of caries notches multiple honors in Fast Company's annual list

BOSTON, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet , the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, has been recognized with the prestigious Fast Company 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards in two categories for the use of innovative technology to improve oral health. Fast Company has named Overjet's FDA-cleared Caries Assist — or what Fast Company calls 'cavity-detection software' — a world changing idea in software. Fast Company has also recognized Overjet as an honoree in the Midsized Business category (companies with between 100 and 999 employees), naming Overjet as one of seven midsized companies in 2023 making the world more equitable, accessible or sustainable.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards awards ingenuity and recognizes some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges and solving problems that affect us all.

Recognized by Fast Company for pioneering AI efforts to improve oral health, Overjet addresses a pivotal need by providing dentists and patients with access to transformative dental AI that can detect and outline cavities in patients' X-rays in real-time.

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards is the latest award this year to Overjet for its role in leading AI-driven transformation of dental care. Earlier this year, Fast Company named Overjet as one of the top 10 most innovative companies in healthcare in the world . With multiple FDA clearances, Overjet is the only dental AI technology that is FDA-cleared to detect and outline decay (cavities), as well as quantify bone level measurements and detect calculus on radiographs.

"We are thrilled that Fast Company has named Overjet's dental AI — in particular, Overjet's Caries Assist — a world changing idea," says Wardah Inam, PhD, the CEO and Co-founder of Overjet. "Overjet is at the forefront of developing transformative AI that paves the way for a future in dental care that is clinically precise, efficient and patient-centric. We are also proud that Overjet's rapid pace of continued growth has been recognized by Fast Company. This is truly a testament to Overjet's partners and customers — the true game changers who are driving dental AI adoption to improve patient care."

Every day, some of the largest dental organizations nationwide are relying on accurate information provided by Overjet's dental AI to deliver outstanding patient care service. Overjet's partners and customers span multiple industries, including insurance, dental, research and education. The company's insurance sector customers include some of the major health plans reaching over 100 million people in the United States. To learn more about how Overjet is elevating dental care, visit overjet.com .

About Overjet

Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard School of Dentistry, Overjet is the industry leader in dental artificial intelligence, helping both providers and payers improve patient care. By combining deep expertise in dentistry and advanced engineering, Overjet develops accurate and quantified ways to detect pathologies and integrates actionable insights into clinical and operational workflows. Every day, dental groups (DSOs), private dental practices, and dental payers rely on the information provided by Overjet to enhance patient care. To learn more, visit overjet.com.

