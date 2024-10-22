JI'AN, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): The Walk in China-2024 Overseas Chinese Media Senior Leaders Tour of Jiangxi concluded on the 19. During the week-long joint interview, 22 overseas Chinese media representatives from 18 countries and regions across five continents, visited Nanchang, Jiujiang, and Ji'an to experience Jiangxi's history, culture, ecology, and development.

Feeling the Red historical memory

Overseas Chinese Media explore Jiangxi's history, culture and ecology

Jiangxi is a red land full of red historical memories. Jinggang Mountain, the cradle of the Chinese revolution. Nanchang, the cradle of the People's Army. Ruijin, the cradle of the People's republic. Anyuan, the cradle of the labor movements.

Lushan Mountain, this famous mountain of China which has brought generations of scholars and writers to the world, has also suffered from the baptism of war, carrying the heavy social and political history of China in modern times.

Experiencing the profound culture

Throughout the history of Chinese civilization, Jiangxi has produced a galaxy of renowned figures, such as Tao Yuanming, Ouyang Xiu, Wen Tianxiang, and Bada Shanren, whose legacies continue to shine brightly.

At the Bada Shanren Memorial Hall, Pan Xiaoxian, a reporter from Indonesia's Qian Dao Daily, used her phone to capture images of Bada Shanren's authentic artworks. "His works have a natural beauty that brings joy and comfort to the viewer, allowing us to feel the artist's unique charm," she remarked.

At the National Archaeological Site Park of Haihun Principality of Han Dynasty, the artifacts displayed at the museum left Yan Jia, vice president of Brazil's Brazil-China News Agency, in awe. She noted that the unearthed relics cover every aspect of the marquis's life, fully showcasing Han Dynasty culture. Many of the artifacts reflect the exquisite craftsmanship and aesthetic sensibilities of the ancient people.

Yan Jia was also impressed by the China Jinshi Cultural Park in Ji'an."The China Jinshi Museum in the park systematically presents the historical development of the imperial examination system. I hope to use multimedia channels to share Luling Culture, which has accumulated over a thousand years, with the Brazilian people," she said.

Recording the beautiful green ecology

Jiangxi is famous for its lush mountains and clear waters. The timeless verses "The setting sun flies with a lonely bird; autumn waters stretch to the horizon" and "I cannot see the true face of Lushan because I'm in the mountain" are apt descriptions of Jiangxi's natural beauty.

Encountering the mist-covered Lushan Mountain, Zhu Xine, vice president of Egypt's China Weekly exclaimed, "Lushan Mountain is picturesque all year round and hopes to introduce its beauty to more overseas audiences."

At the Lushan West Sea Scenic Area, located just over an hour from the Lushan Mountain, Du Bingyu, deputy editor-in-chief of Cambodia's Jian Hua Daily, was captivated by the mist-shrouded scenery of the lakes and mountains. She said, "I will continue to report on Lushan West Sea to let Cambodians know about this beautiful place in China."

From October 13 to 19, the Walk in China-2024 Overseas Chinese Media Senior Leaders Tour of Jiangxi, jointly organized by China News Service, the Global Chinese Media Cooperation Union, and the Jiangxi International Communication Center was held. The event aimed to capture and highlight the ecological, cultural, and developmental beauty of Jiangxi through the unique perspectives and vivid storytelling of overseas Chinese media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v9b-gf76Ts

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)