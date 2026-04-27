Overview Energy and Meta Announce First-of-Its-Kind Agreement to Bring Space Solar Energy to Data Centers

The agreement positions Meta at the forefront of a new category of energy infrastructure strengthening America's energy leadership

ASHBURN, Va., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview Energy and Meta today announced a first-of-its-kind agreement and partnership to advance American-built space solar energy with initial orbital demonstration in 2028 and commercial power delivery expected in 2030.

To support AI infrastructure deployment across the United States, Meta is taking an innovative step to enable and secure access to new power technology designed for modular scalability. The agreement gives Meta early access to capacity from Overview's space solar energy system of up to 1GW. The system collects solar energy in space and beams it to existing solar facilities on the ground, where it is converted into electricity, allowing these assets to maximize utilization and produce power around-the-clock.

"Space solar technology represents a transformative step forward by leveraging existing terrestrial infrastructure to deliver new, uninterrupted energy from orbit. We're excited to partner with Overview Energy to pioneer innovative energy solutions to advance our AI ambitions and infrastructure," said Nat Sahlstrom, VP of Energy and Sustainability, Meta. "This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to innovation – leveraging cutting-edge technology to strengthen America's energy leadership."

With this capacity reservation agreement, Meta is one of the first major companies to secure rights for future space solar energy capacity delivered from orbit to the grid.

"Space is becoming part of America's energy infrastructure," said Marc Berte, CEO of Overview Energy. "Our approach to space solar energy enables hyperscalers and technology providers to secure clean power with reliable siting, and speed to power. "Together with Meta, we're looking beyond traditional constraints on where and when power can be delivered to meet the growing demand for electricity."

Overview's satellites collect continuous sunlight in geosynchronous orbit and beam it to existing solar projects on the ground as low-intensity, near-infrared light. By extending the hours that solar installations can generate power, the system is designed to significantly increase their output without requiring new land, fuel, or lengthy grid interconnection processes. Overview's beam is invisible, less intense than sunlight, and passively safe for humans, animals, and aircraft. The technology is engineered to meet U.S. regulatory, grid integration, and safety standards. Overview's advisory board includes Jim Bridenstine, former NASA Administrator and Congressman; Mike Griffin, former NASA Administrator; and Joseph Kelliher, former FERC Chairman and EVP of Regulatory at NextEra.

The agreement between Meta and Overview marks an important step toward making space solar energy a practical component of America's energy infrastructure mix—one capable of supporting a growing economy that depends on always available, high-quality power.

About Overview Energy

Overview Energy is turning uninterrupted sunlight in space into directable energy on Earth. Its satellites will collect solar energy 24/7 in geosynchronous orbit and beam it to receivers on the ground—existing and future utility-scale solar projects—as safe near-infrared light. The system will be able to shift power across continents in real time based on demand, without changing infrastructure on the ground. Founded in 2022, Overview has already achieved first-of-its-kind power beaming from a moving airborne platform and is backed by leading investors in energy and aerospace.

About Meta

Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and immersive technologies. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward experiences that foster deeper connections and unlock new possibilities.

SOURCE Overview Energy