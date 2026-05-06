Overview Energy awarded U.S. Air Force contract for space solar energy in operational resilience

The work will establish how orbit-to-grid energy can support secure power for logistically constrained environments

ASHBURN, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overview Energy has been awarded its first contract from the U.S. Air Force, through the Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Energy, and Environment (SAF/IE), to define how its space solar energy technology can support resilient power across Department of War operations.

The work will focus on energy applications in constrained and contested logistics environments, including how this approach can help power large U.S. military installations in remote locations and reduce reliance on fuel supply chains.

Overview Energy is developing a system that collects solar energy in geosynchronous orbit and beams it to existing solar infrastructure on Earth using safe, invisible, near-infrared light. The technology allows continuous power generation independent of time of day. This contract will establish how Overview can deliver reliable, secure energy for critical military operations.

"We admire the Air Force's leadership in exploring new approaches to energy resilience," said Marc Berte, CEO of Overview Energy. "In many of these environments, energy is defined by how fuel can be delivered. Transforming that expands what the warfighter can do and how long they can operate."

The effort will investigate applications across a range of environments, from remote bases like Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska to strategically important locations such as Anderson Air Force Base in Guam, where fuel supply chains can become constrained in contested scenarios. By reducing the need to transport fuel for power, space solar energy has the potential to improve operational flexibility and support the safety and effectiveness of U.S. personnel.

Overview's technology is dual-use, with applications spanning national security and commercial infrastructure. Recent agreements, including a capacity reservation with Meta to power terrestrial data centers, underscore growing demand for directable energy from space.

About Overview Energy

Overview Energy is turning uninterrupted sunlight in space into directable energy on Earth. Its satellites will collect solar energy 24/7 in geosynchronous orbit and beam it to receivers on the ground—existing and future utility-scale solar projects—as safe near-infrared light. The system will be able to shift power across continents in real time based on demand, without changing infrastructure on the ground. Founded in 2022, Overview has already achieved first-of-its-kind power beaming from a moving airborne platform and is backed by leading investors in energy and aerospace.

SOURCE Overview Energy