OVERWHELMED BY A HECTIC HOLIDAY SEASON? TRY A REAL CHRISTMAS TREE!

83% of survey respondents say the scent of a real Christmas tree relaxes them.

Plus -- scent is the No. 1 reason first-time buyers say they're planning to go "real."

HOWELL, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly a quarter (23%) of those asked in a recent survey1 are planning to buy a real Christmas tree for the first time this year. They can look forward to a little extra calm and a healthy dose of joy when they do, according to the Real Christmas Tree Board.

"That's not just our opinion," said Marsha Gray, Executive Director of the board. "Eighty-two percent of survey respondents overall say they agree with the statement, 'People buy Real Christmas trees because they bring joy to everyone who sees and smells them.'"

The Real Christmas Tree Board's annual consumer survey revealed 23% of respondents are planning to buy a real Christmas tree for the first time this year.

Respondents also agree …

the scent of a real Christmas tree makes their home feel festive (85%).

a real Christmas tree enhances their holiday experience (83%).

the scent of a real Christmas tree relaxes them (83%).

In fact, "real trees provide a unique scent that I enjoy," ranks highest on the list of reasons newbies plan to join Team Real this year. The second most-cited reason is "I want to create a more authentic holiday experience for myself or my family." The third? "I have previously used artificial trees but wanted to try something different."

The joy is worth the switch.

That doesn't surprise Gray or the growers she represents. "Our growers see customer reactions and hear about their experiences first-hand," she said. "This industry knows how rewarding it can be to switch from artificial to the real thing."

Case in point: Last year the board's survey showed that 84% of people who switched to a real tree for Christmas 2022 said they wish they'd done it sooner. 2 The year's survey shows that over 90% of those who switched to a real tree for Christmas 2023 say they enjoyed having one. The current survey also shows that 97% of those who went real last year agree that they want their kids to continue to experience the joy of one.

As always, there's a real Christmas tree for everyone who wants one.

The Real Christmas Tree Board surveys consumers both before and after the holidays to understand their plans as well as their actual experiences. Last year's post-season survey showed that 90% of survey respondents found the tree they wanted at the first place they went. 3

This year should be no different, says Gray. But she has tips for buyers – especially those first-timers:

"For the greatest selection and availability, plan ahead and shop early – especially the first two weeks of the season, starting the day after Thanksgiving," she said. "As Christmas gets closer, some retailers may close early or have a reduced selection while others may have just what you're looking for."

Visit RealChristmasTrees.com for a special retail locator, a guide to the different kinds of real Christmas trees, care tips, and more.

1 About the 2024 Pre-Season Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from September 4, 2024 to September 11, 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups. 2 About the 2023 Pre-Season Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,499 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from August 21 to September 6, 2023. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups. 3 About the Post-Season Consumer Survey: TRUE Global Intelligence (TGI), the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, fielded a survey of 1,500 Americans adults ages 21 to 54 years. All survey respondents either celebrate/observe Christmas or display a Christmas tree. Respondents were required to either decide or share in the decision of whether and what kind of Christmas tree to put up in their home each year or influence their home's decisionmaker. The survey was fielded from December 21, 2023 to January 9, 2024. The survey has a margin of error of ±2.5% and higher for subgroups.

TRUST THOSE WHO GROW AND KNOW

The Real Christmas Tree Board (RCTB) is the media's expert resource for insights about farm-grown Christmas trees. Chartered in 2015 as the Christmas Tree Promotion Board and renamed in 2022, it is a national research and promotion program whose mission is to share the benefits of fresh Christmas trees with consumers through promotion and public relations, while engaging in research to better serve customers and growers. The USDA provides oversight of the RCTB to ensure transparency, accuracy, and fairness in its communications. The RCTB provides the media and public with accurate information, added insights, and the latest news and inspiration for the season. It represents real Christmas trees sold in the United States and is supported through annual assessments paid by any business growing or importing 500 or more real Christmas trees. This press release was developed and distributed by the RCTB. Search "Real Christmas Tree Board" online and visit RealChristmasTreeBoard.com.

National Christmas Tree Association (NCTA), founded in 1955, is the national trade association and advocacy organization for the farm-grown Christmas tree industry, leading its public policy/governmental affairs and serving as the "voice of the industry." NCTA represents hundreds of active member farms, 38 state and regional associations, and thousands of affiliated businesses that grow and sell Christmas trees or provide related services. Each year since 1966, an NCTA member has presented the official White House Christmas tree to the First Lady, which is displayed in the Blue Room. NCTA is also a trusted media resource on farm-grown Christmas trees.

Please note …

American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA) does not represent real Christmas trees or growers. It is a 501(c)(3) corporation established in 2009 and has no known members representing the real Christmas tree industry. Thomas Harman4 is CEO of ACTA and is also the founder and CEO of Balsam Hill, a seller of artificial Christmas trees.5 The majority of artificial Christmas trees are manufactured overseas.6

4 https://apps.irs.gov/pub/epostcard/cor/352342528_201912_990EO_2021042017972245.pdf 5 https://www.balsamhill.com/about-us 6 Data pulled from the U.S. Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods and Services report https://usatrade.census.gov

