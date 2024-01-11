OWC Demonstrates New Thunderbolt™ 5 Solutions at CES

Showcasing the Power of Next-Generation Docks and Storage

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing® www.OWC.com – the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – demonstrated three new cutting-edge Thunderbolt™ 5 devices at CES and Pepcom - two state-of-the-art multiport docks and a bus-powered portable storage solution - all powered by the latest Thunderbolt technology from Intel.

For over a decade, OWC has led the way in creating innovative Thunderbolt solutions and that tradition continues with solutions designed to harness the lightning-fast data transfer rates and high-resolution display support of Thunderbolt 5. The new docking and storage solutions will quickly become the focal point for user's computer setups and workflows.

"We've been at the forefront, embracing new Thunderbolt technologies early on, and take pride in providing the most extensive range of Thunderbolt solutions globally," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. "Introducing Thunderbolt 5 to our customers is an exciting venture, enabling us to create even more innovative products."

These new products leverage the innovations of Thunderbolt 5 technology from Intel. Users benefit from double the bandwidth for connected devices, achieving data transfer rates of up to 80Gbps. Enhanced by Bandwidth Boost, display possibilities expand up to 120Gbps, providing ample bandwidth to stream to multiple 8K displays or three 4K displays running at 144Hz. Thunderbolt 5 also delivers up to 240W of available charging power to connect devices—all through a single, flippable, reversible cable.

"Thunderbolt™ 5 will provide creators and gamers the industry leading performance and capability for connecting PCs to accessories that they demand," said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation. "The innovative new docking and storage solutions displayed by OWC at CES showcase how Thunderbolt 5 will revolutionize the way users approach their work."

Look for OWC's new Thunderbolt 5 solutions later this summer at owc.com .

©Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory , External Drives , SSDs , Mac & PC docking solutions , Network Attached Storage , Memory Cards and Readers , Software Solutions and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions . All are backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, which is why OWC is here.

Media Contact

Nicole Brief

[email protected]

SOURCE Other World Computing