OWC Demonstrates New Thunderbolt™ 5 Solutions at CES

News provided by

Other World Computing

11 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Showcasing the Power of Next-Generation Docks and Storage

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing® www.OWC.com – the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – demonstrated three new cutting-edge Thunderbolt™ 5 devices at CES and Pepcom - two state-of-the-art multiport docks and a bus-powered portable storage solution - all powered by the latest Thunderbolt technology from Intel.

Continue Reading

For over a decade, OWC has led the way in creating innovative Thunderbolt solutions and that tradition continues with solutions designed to harness the lightning-fast data transfer rates and high-resolution display support of Thunderbolt 5. The new docking and storage solutions will quickly become the focal point for user's computer setups and workflows.

"We've been at the forefront, embracing new Thunderbolt technologies early on, and take pride in providing the most extensive range of Thunderbolt solutions globally," said Larry O'Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. "Introducing Thunderbolt 5 to our customers is an exciting venture, enabling us to create even more innovative products."

These new products leverage the innovations of Thunderbolt 5 technology from Intel. Users benefit from double the bandwidth for connected devices, achieving data transfer rates of up to 80Gbps. Enhanced by Bandwidth Boost, display possibilities expand up to 120Gbps, providing ample bandwidth to stream to multiple 8K displays or three 4K displays running at 144Hz. Thunderbolt 5 also delivers up to 240W of available charging power to connect devices—all through a single, flippable, reversible cable.

"Thunderbolt™ 5 will provide creators and gamers the industry leading performance and capability for connecting PCs to accessories that they demand," said Jason Ziller, General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel Corporation. "The innovative new docking and storage solutions displayed by OWC at CES showcase how Thunderbolt 5 will revolutionize the way users approach their work."

Look for OWC's new Thunderbolt 5 solutions later this summer at owc.com.

©Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Thunderbolt and the Thunderbolt logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await MemoryExternal DrivesSSDsMac & PC docking solutionsNetwork Attached StorageMemory Cards and ReadersSoftware Solutions and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All are backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, which is why OWC is here.

Media Contact 
Nicole Brief
[email protected]

SOURCE Other World Computing

Also from this source

OWC Broadens Best-In-Class ThunderBlade Portable Storage Line

OWC Broadens Best-In-Class ThunderBlade Portable Storage Line

Other World Computing® www.OWC.com -- the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both...
Other World Computing Introduces Express 1M2 USB4 Enclosure OWC's fastest single NVMe SSD portable drive with speeds up to 3151MB/s

Other World Computing Introduces Express 1M2 USB4 Enclosure OWC's fastest single NVMe SSD portable drive with speeds up to 3151MB/s

Other World Computing® www.OWC.com -- the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Hardware

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.