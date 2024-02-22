OWC Unveils Ultra-Fast USB4 CFexpress™ 4.0 Type B Card Reader

Over four times faster data transfers compared to USB 3.2 (10Gb/s) memory card readers

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing® www.OWC.com – the leading end-to-end ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals – today introduced the new time redefining Atlas USB4 CFexpress Type B memory card reader at CP+ Camera & Photo Imaging Show in Yokohama, Japan.

OWC Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B memory card reader

Over 4x Faster Ingest vs. USB 3.2 Readers
While conventional USB-C (10Gb/s) readers are fast, users of the OWC Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B Card Reader are in for a transformative experience, witnessing time savings that not only redefine work processes but also freeing up more time for other passions and projects.

The Atlas USB4 CFexpress Type B card reader can slash minutes from transfers, and when paired with OWC Atlas CFA 4.0 memory cards, users can achieve real-world transfer speeds of over 3300MB/s which translates into valuable time savings in managing data and backing it up during, or after, a shoot.

Transfer Time Examples:

Types of Files

OWC Atlas USB4CFexpress
Type B Reader

OWC AtlasFXR
CFexpress Reader

USB 3.2 (10Gb/s)
Reader

15,000 RAW 45 Megapixel images and
15,000JPEG images with Canon R5C
(approx. 1.02TB)

6min 19sec

11min 45 sec

25min 11sec

68 mins of 6KBlackmagicBRAW video
in Q0 compression at 30fps from
BMPCC 6K Pro (approx. 1.02TB)

5min 38sec

10min 46sec

24min 23sec

23 minutes of 8K N-RAW HQ video a
t 60fps with Nikon Z9 (approx. 1.02TB)

5min 51sec

11min 02sec

24min 10sec

The compact design of the Atlas USB4 card reader makes it an ideal travel companion, able to seamlessly fit into any camera bag. The sturdy aluminum enclosure houses cutting-edge technology like a highly effective new heat sink to prevent thermal throttling and ensure fast, reliable transfers and an innovative Innergize switch enabling users to fully leverage the capabilities of OWC Innergize software while it can boost USB 3.2 transfer rates by over 30% compared to previous generation of USB 3.2 products.

"Our Atlas series of professional photography and videographer tools continue to break down barriers and address challenges creative professionals face, namely, critical time savings," said OWC Founder and CEO Larry O'Connor. "We have implemented a unique switch that will allow this reader to interface with various computers and in all instances still allow the user to benefit from the OWC Innergize software."

The Atlas USB4 CFexpress card reader is also extremely compatible, supporting both CFexpress 4.0 Type B and 2.0 Type B cards at their maximum speed capabilities. It seamlessly works with USB4, USB 3, and Thunderbolt 4 and 3 on Mac, Windows, and Linux computers. Additionally, it is designed to work with iPads, iPhones, and Chromebooks.

Atlas - A Complete Ecosystem for Creators

OWC has built the most comprehensive assortment of hardware and software solutions to support anyone through the creative process from Capture to Completion™. The OWC Atlas ecosystem is the first step of the process to ensure photographers/videographers have the tools they need to get their vision from camera to audience.

OWC's Innergize™ software is an integral part of the ecosystem built for OWC Atlas memory cards and readers. Innergize first checks the health of an Atlas card to ensure it is reliable to use, and then cleans and restores performance so there will be zero dropped frames when shooting video or continuous burst photos. Atlas owners can then upgrade their firmware in the field to take advantage of the latest card improvements and ensure OWC cards and readers will perform optimally with their cameras.

Pricing & Availability
Atlas USB4 CFexpress Type B memory card reader is available for pre-order now and ships in early March for $99.99 on Macsales.com.

* Atlas USB4 CFexpress 4.0 Type B card reader benchmarked speeds of 3346MB/s (read) and 2676MB/s (write) based on testing with OWC Atlas Ultra CFexpress 2TB card connected through a Thunderbolt 4 port on a Dell XPS 13 Evo Intel i5 4.4GHz and 8GB RAM, in Windows 11 Pro using CrystalDiskMark (1GB file size). Performance will vary depending on host hardware, software, usage, and media cards used.

About OWC
Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts worldwide through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC docking solutions, Network Attached Storage, Memory Cards and Readers, Software Solutions and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All are backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, which is why OWC is here.

Media Contact
Nathan Papadopulos
[email protected] 

SOURCE Other World Computing

