OWL CLASS ACTION ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Blue Owl Capital Inc. Stockholders Who Incurred Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the Class Action

What is the class period? February 6, 2025 – November 16, 2025

What are the Allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Owl was experiencing meaningful pressure on its asset base from BDC [business development company] redemptions; (2) as a result, the Company was facing undisclosed liquidity issues; (3) as a result, the Company would be likely to limit or halt redemptions of certain BDCs; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading. When the truth was revealed, Blue Owl's stock price fell, harming investors.

What can you do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Blue Owl Capital Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by February 2, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

