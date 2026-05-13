Ownwell and San Antonio Spurs Honor 2025-26 Community Champions and Expand Property Tax Education Across Bexar County

Eight local heroes recognized at Frost Bank Center during a landmark Spurs season, as Ownwell deepens its commitment to San Antonio homeowners

SAN ANTONIO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the San Antonio Spurs close out a strong season, finishing the 2025-26 regular season 62-20, capturing their first division title since 2017, and now competing in the NBA Playoffs, Ownwell is proud to announce the return of its Community Champions program for a second consecutive year in partnership with Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

Ownwell Community Champions Ownwell Community Champions

This season, Ownwell and the Spurs honored eight extraordinary San Antonio residents whose dedication to their community exemplifies the same spirit of resilience and service the Silver and Black have always embodied. Community Champion Honorees were celebrated on the Frost Bank Center court during halftime at various Spurs home games, and each honoree received $1,000 toward their property tax bill, courtesy of Ownwell.

Meet the 2025-26 Ownwell Community Champions

This year's honorees represent the full breadth of what it means to serve San Antonio, from first responders and educators to caregivers and coaches who refused to let their community down:

Christopher S. - A first responder with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, entering his fifth year of service, Christopher puts his life on the line daily to protect Bexar County residents.

Sabrina R. - A 911 operator for the City of San Antonio Police Department with nearly nine years of service, Sabrina is the calm voice in a crisis. She and her family also quietly feed the unhoused — modeling for her children the power of giving back.

Amanda G. - When a young teammate on her daughter's basketball team tragically passed away, Amanda stepped up to coach five grieving girls, ages 7-9, through the remainder of the season. The team advanced all the way to the Spurs Youth Basketball League citywide championship, earning second place. A true testament to Amanda's heart, leadership, and resilience.

Krystal A. - A hospice worker of extraordinary compassion, Krystal has walked alongside patients and their families during life's most difficult transitions, earning the deep gratitude of those she serves.

Margaret B. - An educator at Brackenridge High School for over 13 years, Margaret provides high-quality art instruction in 3-D Design, sculpture, and ceramics. She also hosts a weekly art club and runs an annual art showcase that opens her classroom to the entire community.

Raymond G. - A Parks Operations Supervisor for the City of San Antonio, Raymond works behind the scenes to ensure that every park in the city is clean, safe, and welcoming for the families who depend on those spaces every day.

Heather G. - She dedicated the past year to caring for her brother as he battled stage 4 glioblastoma, supported their family through unimaginable hardship, and now continues to raise awareness for the disease in his memory following his passing in September 2025. Heather's love and sacrifice reflect the quiet heroism that sustains entire families.

Pauline B. - A hospice worker of extraordinary compassion, Pauline has walked alongside patients and their families during life's most difficult transitions, earning the deep gratitude of those she serves. Her story of service inspired a special additional honor from Ownwell this year (see below).

Partnership Rooted in Community Service

"The success of this partnership reflects a clear purpose to educate and empower local homeowners while recognizing the leaders who make our community stronger," said Frank Miceli, chief commercial officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "When we align around a shared mission like this, the results extend far beyond business—they're felt in every neighborhood across San Antonio."

The Spurs' remarkable 2025-26 season, which included the franchise's best-ever start at 5-0, an 11-game winning streak in February, and a Southwest Division championship, provided the perfect backdrop for a program built on recognizing extraordinary effort With this strong showing, the Spurs energy this season has been a rising tide lifting the entire city.

Closing the Property Tax Knowledge Gap in Bexar County

Alongside the Community Champions program, Ownwell continued to host free property tax education events across San Antonio throughout the 2025-26 season. These Lunch & Learn sessions empowered homeowners to understand how property appraisals work, when and how to file an appeal, and which exemptions may be available to them.

The need is significant. In 2025, more than 490,000 Bexar County homeowners did not protest their property tax assessments, a missed opportunity that Ownwell estimates could have collectively saved those residents more than $126.5 million. To date, Ownwell has helped reduce tax bills for more than 38,000 Bexar County properties, generating over $12 million in savings for local homeowners.

"Every homeowner in Texas deserves a fair shot at lowering their property tax bill," said Sam Sosa, Senior Property Tax Manager at Ownwell. "Through these events and programs, we've helped thousands of families understand their rights and navigate the system with confidence. The Community Champions remind us why this work matters — these are real people, real neighbors, and real stories."

What Homeowners Should Know

With the May 15th appeal deadline fast approaching, Ownwell encourages Texas homeowners to take action. Here are three key reminders:

Learn the process. Understanding your rights and how the property tax system works is the first step to saving money.

Understanding your rights and how the property tax system works is the first step to saving money. Track your property value . Keep an eye on your annual appraisal and tax bill to spot unexpected changes. A lower assessment doesn't mean it's accurate.

. Keep an eye on your annual appraisal and tax bill to spot unexpected changes. A lower assessment doesn't mean it's accurate. Get support. Whether it's through Ownwell, your local appraisal district, or a legal professional, don't hesitate to ask for help if your property valuation seems too high.

To learn more or get started with your own property tax appeal, visit www.Ownwell.com.

SOURCE Ownwell