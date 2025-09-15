OxBarrier launches first licensing program for its patented compostable capsule technology covering single-serve coffee capsules

Pioneering compostable single-serve capsule technologies for 10+ years

Technology covered by large portfolio of granted and pending patents

Validity and strength of patents recently confirmed in multiple proceedings

RHENEN, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OxBarrier today announced the official launch of its first technology licensing program, built on more than a decade of innovation in sustainable food and beverage (F&B) packaging. At the heart of OxBarrier's offering is its patented compostable single-serve capsule technology which features an integrated oxygen barrier, designed to meet the unique demands of the single-serve coffee capsule industry. This breakthrough innovation ensures long-term freshness and flavor while eliminating the environmental drawbacks of traditional capsules.

OxBarrier Capsule Top

The company's technology is protected by a large portfolio of intellectual property rights. The validity of multiple European patents was recently confirmed by both the Opposition Division and the Technical Boards of Appeal of the European Patent Office in multiple contentious proceedings. OxBarrier's single-serve capsule technology patents have been granted in more than 30 countries, including all major European markets, Canada and Australia — providing a strong foundation for international partnerships and licensing.

Through its licensing program, OxBarrier is making its technologies available to partners worldwide. This enables coffee brands and manufacturers to accelerate their sustainability commitments while meeting consumer demand for high-performance, compostable single-serve solutions.

The global coffee pods and capsules market was valued at over USD 38 billion in 2023 and is forecast to surpass USD 58 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research, 2024). Yet this expansion carries an environmental cost, with an estimated 576,000 metric tonnes of capsule waste generated annually and millions ending up in landfills (Mongabay, 2022; Earth.org, 2024).

"Single serve capsules are a symbol of modern convenience, but they've also created a global waste challenge," says Boele Oltmans, OxBarrier's managing director. "OxBarrier's technology allows brands to offer compostable capsules without sacrificing quality or shelf life. Our goal is to help the industry transition to sustainable single-serve packaging at scale, hence our drive to 'Preserve with Purpose'."

About OxBarrier:

OxBarrier pioneers sustainable food & beverage packaging, specializing in patented compostable capsule technologies for the single-serve market. Validated by the European Patent Office and protected across major European markets, its technology is available worldwide via a licensing program. Founded on over a decade of R&D, OxBarrier's mission is to enable the global transition to sustainable single-serve packaging—helping leading coffee and F&B brands deliver performance without environmental compromise. www.OxBarrier.com .

