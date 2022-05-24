Oxford High School Selects ZeroEyes' AI Gun Detection for Pilot Program

In Wake of Deadly 2021 Tragedy, Michigan School Adopts Technology That Alerts Security Personnel of Visible Guns Within Seconds

PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the only A.I.-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, focused solely on gun detection, today announced that it has been selected by Oxford High School of Oxford Township, MI for a pilot program designed to dramatically reduce the likelihood of mass shootings on campus. ZeroEyes' proprietary software will use existing security cameras to identify a potential gun as soon as it might become visible and send alerts to school administrators and safety personnel within 3 to 5 seconds, helping to mitigate gun-related violence before it occurs.

Oxford High School was the site of a tragic November 2021 mass shooting that left four students dead and seven wounded. The school continues to bolster its security measures by integrating ZeroEyes' software with existing IP security cameras, a highly affordable means of empowering security decision-makers to radically improve their ability to protect the school. The platform is designed to detect the presence of a gun with extreme accuracy, then notify school administrators, school resource officers and local 911 dispatch in 3-5 seconds. This capability ensures that the school can proactively enact security protocols before a shot is fired and gives first responders real-time information to help save lives.

"We are committed to providing a safe and secure learning environment for our student body and see ZeroEyes as playing an important role moving forward," said Jill Lemond, Assistant Superintendent of Safety and School Operations, Oxford Community Schools. "When many other well-meaning companies came to us with a sales pitch, ZeroEyes approached us with a solution."

Founded by a group of former Navy SEAL team leaders, ZeroEyes' solution has been implemented in over 14 states across public K-12 districts to protect students and staff. The company uses hundreds of thousands of proprietary images and videos to train its AI to be the most comprehensive and superior gun detection technology on the market. The software integrates with schools' existing security cameras and video analytics to detect weapons in real time. Former United States military specialists monitor every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), so that they can deliver accurate and actionable intelligence about the brandishing of any gun detected near or in an occupied school, ultimately saving both time and lives. Furthermore, ZeroEyes' AI does not record, store, or share video or images of students or others, ensuring that privacy is maintained.

"Since 1970, there have been nearly 1,650 school shootings, with no signs of slowing down," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "No child should ever have to experience the horror of such an incident. We are proud to partner with the Oxford district and the state of Michigan to protect its students. We encourage all Michigan residents to ask your legislator to fund AI weapon detection technology."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified A.I. gun detection software solution that integrates into existing security cameras and mitigates mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and Special Operations military veterans, ZeroEyes delivers accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, within 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com.

