OysterLink Survey Reveals 2 Stages as the Preferred Hiring Process in Hospitality
Sep 05, 2024, 11:38 ET
MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent poll by OysterLink, a job platform for the hospitality and restaurant industry, revealed that most professionals consider 2 to 3 stages to be the optimal number in a recruitment process. The survey, which was conducted in the first half of 2024, revealed a clear preference for streamlined hiring processes, with 78% of respondents favoring either 2 or 3 steps. About 48% of respondents chose 2 stages and 30% voted for 3 stages.
