OZY Media Announces OZY Fest Miami Presented By TikTok, On October 16-17

OZY Fest brings OZY's New + Next editorial mission to life on four stages with more than 50 game-changers and change-makers who are ahead of their time and worthy of yours for a celebration of bold change and big ideas. The festival, which has previously been held in New York City's Central Park and sold out 100,000 tickets with guests including John Legend, Trevor Noah, Issa Rae, Padma Lakshmi and President Joe Biden, has been described as "TED meets Coachella" and "New York's answer to SXSW" for its unmatched blend of thought leadership and entertainment.

"OZY Fest has been one of the most exciting manifestations of our journalism and the OZY spirit," said Carlos Watson, CEO and co-founder of OZY Media. "Bringing this festival together at this time and in my hometown of Miami is a personal and professional thrill and honor. I'm truly looking forward to bringing the most interesting and forward-looking thinkers, doers, creators and artists together in this magical place for a weekend that promises to provoke, inspire and ignite the senses."

The festival will be live, with multiple simultaneous stages between 12pm and 10pm ET across two days, offering a combination of live music and comedy performance, thought leadership and debates, food demonstrations and interactive programming. VIP tickets will be available for purchase, allowing access to exclusive one-of-a-kind experiences.

"We are so excited to be bringing OZY Fest back," said OZY COO and co-founder Samir Rao. "After a year of staying home, we can feel how ready people are to be together again and to gather for important discussions that advance change."

"TikTok is home to a community of tastemakers, innovators, cultural mavens, and creative explorers," said Cheryl Gresham, U.S. Head of Marketing, TikTok. "From entertainment to thought-provoking conversations and creative expression, OZY Fest perfectly aligns with what we as a platform celebrate and believe in. This partnership brings our communities together in a really fun, exciting way."

In addition to activating experientially at OZY Fest Miami: "A Fresh Path Forward,", brands like Chevrolet, Walmart and Famous Amos are also engaging audiences more meaningfully by participating in broader conversations around "what progress looks like," including bringing existing content projects like OZY's "Real Talk, Real Change" series with Chevrolet to life at the festival.

OZY will be announcing the initial OZY Fest lineup in August and tickets go on sale August 2. To see the latest information, including how to purchase VIP passes, please visit www.ozyfest.com .

ABOUT OZY

OZY is a next-generation media and entertainment company that aims to help curious people see the world more broadly and more boldly by introducing them to "the New and the Next" — narratives that defy convention, change perspectives, and ignite ideas. Beginning as a digital magazine in 2013, OZY has evolved into a modern media company, featuring award-winning podcasts, 100,000-person festivals, and Emmy-winning TV series with leading networks, including A+E, HISTORY, Lifetime, Amazon, Hulu, OWN, PBS, and BBC. Led by journalist and TV host Carlos Watson and co-founder Samir Rao, OZY is based in Mountain View, California, and backed by leading Silicon Valley investors such as Emerson Collective, Marc Lasry, and others. Learn more at OZY.com. Follow OZY on Twitter at twitter.com/ozy, Facebook at facebook.com/ozy, and Instagram at instagram.com/ozy.

