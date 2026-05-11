SIG SAUER RECOGNIZES U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT AT POLICE WEEK IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

$50,000 SIG SAUER Charitable Foundation donation to C.O.P.S. supports families who lost a loved one in the line of duty

NEWINGTON, N.H., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition, announced today a $50,000 donation to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), a national non-profit organization supporting families who lost a loved one in the line of duty.

Originally established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 by proclamation, National Police Week takes place each May to honor the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of law enforcement officers.

The SIG SAUER Charitable Foundation made the donation, which was presented ahead of National Police Week (May 11 - 16), an annual commemoration of U.S. law enforcement officers. As part of National Police Week, the SIG SAUER team will attend memorials and activities in Washington, D.C., honoring those who lost their life in the line of duty and supporting impacted family members.

"The support from SIG SAUER impacts over 87,000 surviving family members and co-workers who have suffered the ultimate tragedy. Their officers are heroes, and we will never forget them. Thank you to SIG SAUER for helping C.O.P.S. support their survivors for as long as they need us," said Sara Sloan, Outreach Director for C.O.P.S., who participated in the SIG SAUER check presentation.

Originally established by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 by proclamation, National Police Week takes place each May to honor the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of law enforcement officers. Centered in our nation's capital, it is a week of observances to recognize officers who lost their life in the line of duty and those who continue to serve.

"We're proud to be a longtime parter with law enforcement across the United States, and every year at Police Week and other activities we pause to honor the men and women who protect and serve their communities, especially those who make the ultimate sacrifice," said Tom Jankiewicz, Executive Vice President, Law Enforcement Sales, SIG SAUER. "The work done by C.O.P.S. is essential and impactful not just to remember and reflect but also to support the families left behind."

SIG SAUER is committed to serving the law enforcement community, with veterans representing one-third of the company's workforce. The C.O.P.S. donation builds on the company's decades of contributions and support for law enforcement, ranging from donations and training to commemorative products benefiting important causes. For more information on C.O.P.S., please visit https://www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org/.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™.For more information about the company and product line visit sigsauer.com.

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SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.