SIG SAUER INTRODUCES NEW SIG CONNECT APP FEATURES

Users can now create challenges directly within their favorite SIG CONNECT games

NEWINGTON, N.H., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition, introduced today new features in its SIG CONNECT app. SIG CONNECT is a mobile training tool that turns shooting sessions at a range into interactive experiences with real-time hit detection.

New features now available on the SIG CONNECT app.

Through the new features, SIG CONNECT users can create custom challenges directly within their favorite games or jump into existing competitions. Users can choose their game type, set the distance, and select the Optical Hit Detection (OHD) target, then define rules, including time limits, scoring zones, and attempts.

Additionally, users can name their challenge, set an end date, and share it with their friends or the broader SIG CONNECT community. Every run is tracked, scored, and ranked in real time, allowing users to battle for the top spot on the leaderboard. Altogether, the new features open up opportunities for ranges to host challenges and events, from start to finish through the SIG CONNECT app.

"At SIG SAUER, we're leveling up our game development for our growing SIG CONNECT community who use our app to train and refine their skills or just for fun. These new features create even more engaging experiences for users to shoot with their friends and the broader community and to reinforce safe handling and shooting," said Phil Strader, Vice President of Consumer Affairs, SIG SAUER.

Key takeaways:

Optical Hit Detection

The SIG SAUER OHD instantly tracks a user's shots, giving immediate feedback on accuracy and performance.

Games and Drills

Users can run structured drills or compete in skill-based games, with real-time feedback that breaks down every shot and helps accelerate improvement.

Download the SIG CONNECT App

Join a fast-growing community by downloading the SIG CONNECT app, available at the App Store and Google Play, to begin your training, create a multi-player group with your friends, or join a public community to compete.

For more information on SIG SAUER, please visit www.sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit sigsauer.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Strader

Vice President, Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.