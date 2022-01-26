Pacaso Appoints Lynne Tocchet as Director of Interior Design

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the leading real estate platform that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, today announced that Lynne Tocchet has joined the company as its Director of Interior Design. In this role, Tocchet will drive creative direction of the home while establishing the Pacaso interior design brand standards and streamlining technology-driven design processes. With her leadership, Pacaso is pioneering technology enabled design with innovative systems to assess and create interior design schematics, stylize and source furnishings from national and local partners, and install each Pacaso home. Pacaso sets the standard in second home design to create luxurious surroundings for effortless living, with each home decorated and furnished to complement its unique style and location.

Phillips Collection Freeform Table Inspires Tocchet's Interior Design of Meadows, a Pacaso in Vail, CO

Tocchet brings more than 20 years of design experience to her role at Pacaso. She most recently served as principal designer at Creative Designs, a residential and commercial design business developing architecture, construction and furniture schematics. Tocchet has worked with high-profile residential clients and national hospitality developers throughout her career, and with brands such as Vanguard, Interlude Home, Phillips Collection, Artistic Tile, and Hammerton. Over her career, Tocchet has completed projects in Scottsdale, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh ranging from 100-unit high-end condo buildings to restaurants to private estates.

Under the direction of Tocchet, each Pacaso is thoughtfully transformed with modern touches, luxury furnishings, striking artwork and unique accents that feel at once exceptional and inviting. In addition to the contemporary finishes, Pacaso provides all the essentials for effortless second home living, enabling families to enjoy turnkey and comfortable spaces for gatherings, conversations and making memories.

"All of our Pacaso homes are individually and personally designed providing luxurious but livable spaces, as we want the home to feel special without sacrificing comfort or ease for our owners," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "Lynne is instrumental in delivering not only visually stunning spaces, but ensuring that each Pacaso is meticulously well-appointed with everything you need to relax and play, so you can just show up and enjoy your time at your second home."

"I am thrilled to play an integral part in creating thoughtfully curated living spaces that provide the backdrop for enjoyable experiences and lifelong memories for our homeowners," says Tocchet. "I believe that a successful design needs to be inviting, warm, and aesthetically pleasing, but it must also be equally functional and durable. The opportunity to create the processes and systems to implement these design principles across all of our Pacaso homes is amazing!"

Tocchet's 2022 interior design trends and tips can be found here . Pacaso now operates in more than 30 top U.S. second home destinations, including Napa, Lake Tahoe, Aspen, Malibu, Miami, and Vail, as well as internationally in Marbella, Spain. To learn more about Pacaso and homes available, please visit www.pacaso.com.

About Pacaso

Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make owning a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in more than 30 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work .

Learn more about Pacaso and view listings at Pacaso.com and connect with @PacasoHomes on Instagram and Twitter .

