Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison Named Winner in Inman's 2023 Best of Proptech Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading technology-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a luxury second home, today announces that CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison has been named a winner in the 2023 Inman Best of Proptech Awards in the Entrepreneur category. These awards are the capstone in Inman's year-long expansion of its awards program recognizing the achievements of trailblazers throughout the real estate community.

In the highly competitive, dynamic world of residential proptech, Inman recognizes the companies, products, and leaders which are driving innovation in the real estate industry to new heights.

In just three years, Pacaso, under the visionary leadership of CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison, has widely expanded, fostering a thriving community of more than 1,500 owners. With more than 90,000 cumulative nights booked by owners and their guests, the company's reach now extends to 40 destination communities worldwide. This remarkable journey has resulted in historical resale gains exceeding 10% and a remarkable achievement of $1 billion in cumulative revenue.

"Austin has not only reshaped the proptech landscape but has set new standards for entrepreneurial excellence. His pioneering work continues to inspire and lead the industry forward, and it's an honor to acknowledge his outstanding contributions with this award," said Inman CEO Emily Paquette.

Chosen by Inman's editorial team, the Best of Proptech honorees were selected in four categories – Alternative Financing, Entrepreneurs, Innovation in Construction, and Venture Capital.

About Pacaso
Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make a second home possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world.

