Pacaso CMO Whitney Curry Named HousingWire 2023 Marketing Leader

SAN FRANCISCO, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso, the leading real estate marketplace that helps people buy and co-own a luxury second home, is excited to announce that Chief Marketing Officer Whitney Curry has been named a 2023 HW Marketing Leader by HousingWire. The award recognizes the most creative and influential marketing minds of the housing economy.

The 2023 HW Marketing Leaders are selected by HousingWire's Selection Committee based on their professional achievements within their organizations, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success over the course of their careers. These stand-out professionals are made up of strategic and creative marketing executives who demonstrate leadership by continuously growing, leading and motivating high-performing marketing teams.

Curry is dedicated to driving demand, establishing the brand, and providing exceptional customer experiences both on and offline. Since its inception in 2020, Pacaso has emerged as the category-leader in co-ownership and has expanded its operations to 40 markets worldwide, surpassing over $1 billion in luxury real estate within the Pacaso marketplace. The company has recently introduced a variety of new homes in its co-ownership marketplace, including Home Run, a contemporary mountainside home in Lake Tahoe. During the summer months, homeowners can access the gondola just steps from the home for mountain biking or reach the lake within a short 10-minute drive.

"We're not just selling luxury second homes; we're building something meaningful at Pacaso. We're helping people create their own definitions of their 'happy place,' where parents reconnect with their adult children, and where families come together to create lifelong memories in our Pacaso homes," said Pacaso CMO Whitney Curry. "I am honored to be recognized as a HW Marketing Leader for 2023 and look forward to building on what our marketplace has to offer buyers, owners and communities."

The winners of the 2023 HW Marketing Leaders Awards have demonstrated exceptional creativity, strategic thinking and the ability to adapt in a rapidly-evolving landscape. Their innovative campaigns have captivated audiences, elevated brand visibility and ultimately driven measurable results. See full company profiles on www.housingwire.com.

"This year's honorees are propelling their organizations to new heights, showcasing the power of strategic marketing in driving business success," HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "From embracing emerging technologies to harnessing data-driven insights, these exceptional leaders have demonstrated the limitless possibilities that marketing holds in transforming our industry."

About Pacaso
Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership to make second homes possible and enjoyable for more people. Pacaso curates luxury listings with premium amenities and high-end contemporary interior design, offers ⅛ to ½ ownership with integrated financing, and, after purchase, professionally manages the home and supports seamless resale. Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso operates in 40 top second home destinations around the world. Pacaso has been certified as a Great Place to Work and is recognized as one of Glassdoor's 2022 Best Places to Work.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals to engage, learn and access the information they need to support decision-making and business growth. Aligned with our mission to 'Move Markets Forward,' we publish daily news and content through each of our core publishing brands including HousingWire, RealTrends and Reverse Mortgage Daily. HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 125,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 6,000 members and event attendees. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

