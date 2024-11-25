Pacaso Co-Founders Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff Named Winner in Inman's 2024 Best of Proptech Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the tech-enabled real estate marketplace that helps people buy, co-own, and sell a luxury vacation homes, announces that CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison and Co-Founder and Chairman Spencer Rascoff have been named winners in the 2024 Inman Best of Proptech Awards. Allison was named a winner in the Entrepreneur category and Rascoff in the Venture Capital category for venture firm 75 & Sunny . This prestigious recognition celebrates those who are at the forefront of property technology (proptech) innovation and redefining the real estate industry.

As technology alters everything from the way homes are built to the way they're financed, keeping a focus on the proptech landscape offers Inman readers a bird's-eye view of the rapid pace of real estate change. This year's Best of Proptech award winners exemplify the way tech can be integrated to streamline and manage services and processes, providing new ways for real estate professionals to scale their businesses.

"For the second consecutive year, Inman celebrates the companies, products and leaders that are building the future of real estate," Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. "These honorees are pioneering new pathways in residential proptech, pushing the industry to new heights of growth and transformation."

Pacaso recently announced strong H1 2024 performance , showcasing significant financial growth and operational advancements. Highlights include a 38% year-over-year increase in adjusted gross profit, reaching approximately $13.2 million, and gross real estate transacted and associated service fees totaling approximately $88 million, reflecting robust demand for co-ownership. The company also reported a marked improvement in adjusted EBITDA, which narrowed to approximately $(10.3) million from $(16.9) million in the previous year, underscoring progress toward financial sustainability. These results demonstrate Pacaso's continued momentum and strategic focus on delivering value to its co-owners and stakeholders.

Selected by the Inman editorial team, the Best of Proptech award winners were selected in four categories – alternative financing, entrepreneurs, innovation in construction and venture capital.

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale.

