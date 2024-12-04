Pacaso Introduces "Marea," a New Oceanview Retreat in Cabo

Luxury vacation home now available for holiday stays for new co-owners

SAN JOSÉ DEL CABO, Mexico, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the tech-enabled marketplace for co-owned luxury vacation homes, today unveils its latest property in San José del Cabo, " Marea ." Nestled in the prestigious Puerto Los Cabos community, this new Pacaso residence offers buyers the unique opportunity to co-own 1/8 to 1/2 of a contemporary second home that blends modern luxury with serene seaside living.

The 6,176 square foot home features a spacious great room and a modern kitchen with ocean views. The luxury vacation home offers owners an expansive pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez and a beautifully designed outdoor barbecue area. The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Cabo home offers breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez and is situated on the renowned Puerto Los Cabos golf course.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Cabo home offers breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez and is situated on the renowned Puerto Los Cabos golf course. It features a private cinema room, a wine cellar, and exclusive access to the Fundadores Beach Club. Additional highlights include two golf carts. Ideally located, the home is close to the marina, excellent restaurants, and shopping in downtown San José del Cabo.

The recently reimagined Cabo home is now available for new co-owners and stay availability in late December—just in time for Christmas, Hanukkah, or a warm-weather holiday retreat.

"As one of Pacaso's strongest and fastest-selling markets in the Americas, Cabo consistently proves its appeal to buyers," said Pacaso CEO and Co-Founder Austin Allison. "Cabo is the #3 most searched-for market on our website and has a vibrant resale marketplace with shares reselling for an average 14.7% gain."

Pacaso simplifies U.S. ownership in Mexico with innovative financing options through its mortgage partner, Moxi , making it easier than ever to invest in second homes in Mexico's most sought-after destinations.

Interested buyers and local agents are welcome to tour the home from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, December 4, 2024. For more information about Marea or other Pacaso offerings, visit www.pacaso.com .

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale.

