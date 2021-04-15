Pacaso Launches App for Curated Second Home Shopping

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the company democratizing second home ownership, today announced the launch of a new Pacaso app that features a highly curated selection of stunning second homes in top destinations across the U.S. The app, which is available for free download on iOS and Android™ -powered smartphones and tablets, is an app designed exclusively for aspiring second home buyers. Users can browse a coveted selection of luxurious second homes available for co-ownership, share their favorite listings with family and friends, and receive push notifications when new homes are listed.

With the new Pacaso app, a highly curated selection of luxury homes come to life at the tap of a finger through an immersive shopping experience designed to enhance mobile browsing. Previously the Pacaso app was only available to current Pacaso owners who used Pacaso's SmartStay™ technology to schedule and manage their Pacaso. Owners can now toggle between the owner experience and the shopping experience within one universal app, allowing them to both manage their home stays and browse new listings.

"Many people dream about second home ownership," said Pacaso CEO and Co-founder Austin Allison. "Now with our app, there's a more fun and efficient way to see what's out there. Whether you are seriously shopping for a home, or just browsing for your own enjoyment, there's never a shortage of stunning homes in desirable locations."

The new app from Pacaso features an intuitive user interface that provides instant access to curated second homes in the most desirable locations across the U.S. Users will be able to:

Receive updates when Pacaso enters a new market, or lists a new home in an existing market.

Read a breakdown of each home's share price and operating expenses.

Easily share listings with friends and family just by clicking the share button.

Since Pacaso's launch in October 2020, more than 800,000 people have visited the Pacaso website. In March 2021, Pacaso raised $75 million in additional growth funding, and achieved a valuation of $1 billion, making it the fastest U.S.-based company to reach unicorn status (i).

To download and learn more about the Pacaso app, please visit the Google Play Store or iOS Store .

About Pacaso

Pacaso™ (pronounced like "Picasso") modernizes the decades-old practice of co-ownership by creating a marketplace that makes buying, owning and selling a second home easy. From curating the best listings in top second home markets to offering integrated financing, upscale interior design, professional property management and proprietary technology to make scheduling stays simple, Pacaso provides owners with all the benefits of owning a second home with less hassle. After purchase, Pacaso manages the home on an ongoing basis and supports a frictionless resale process in partnership with a licensed real estate professional.

Pacaso was founded by former Zillow executives Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff.

(i): Source: Internal company analysis of Crunchbase and PitchBook data comparing unicorn status timelines based on company launch dates.

