Pacaso's First Parisian Property Becomes Fastest-Seller; Unveils New Pied-à-Terre

Co-ownership marketplace adds international listings amid unprecedented demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacaso , the tech-enabled marketplace for co-owned luxury vacation homes, today announced that its first property in Paris has become the company's fastest-selling listing of 2024 and the quickest to sell out in its history. In response to overwhelming demand, Pacaso has acquired an additional pied-à-terre, " Juliet ," on the same prestigious street offering more opportunities for buyers seeking to own a slice of the City of Love.

Experience Parisian elegance in Pacaso's newest apartment, meticulously renovated on the 3rd floor of a charming mid-19th century building—now available for $605,000 USD for a 1/8 share. This meticulously renovated apartment on the 3rd floor of a charming mid-19th century building overlooks the 7th arrondissement, a neighborhood with boutique shops and cozy cafes.

Nestled in the 7th arrondissement, Pacaso's two Parisian properties are two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residences within meticulously preserved 18th- and 19th-century buildings. Located on the iconic Rue du Bac, just steps from the Seine, the Louvre, and other famed Paris landmarks, these residences feature airy living rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and modern interiors, offering an unparalleled French living experience.

"At Pacaso, we handle everything—taking care of the complex legal and financial details of owning property abroad, as well as the day-to-day home management," said Pacaso Senior Director of European Expansion Joey Byrne. "We've tackled every challenge for buyers, from structuring ownership and navigating European taxes to setting up utilities. When our owners come to us, all they need to do is make the purchase and show up. We're here to make owning a piece of Paris simple and stress-free, so they can focus on enjoying it."

In addition to the surge in Paris, Pacaso is witnessing heightened international interest in London and Cabo. To meet the growing demand, Pacaso has introduced two new listings in prime London neighborhoods, Mayfair and Belgravia , and one new listing in Cabo's Puerto Los Cabos community , further expanding the company's international portfolio.

"With the Olympics bringing extra attention to Paris this year, we're seeing growing interest from Americans eager to own a piece of the city," said Austin Allison, CEO and Co-Founder of Pacaso. "Building on our record-breaking sell-out in Paris, we're excited to expand our international presence, with new listings in London and Cabo. Owning internationally can seem overwhelming, but we simplify the process, helping people own abroad with ease."

For more information about Pacaso and its co-ownership properties in Paris, London, and beyond, please visit www.pacaso.com .

About Pacaso

Co-founded by Austin Allison and Spencer Rascoff in 2020, Pacaso® is a technology-enabled marketplace that modernizes real estate co-ownership, enabling families to effortlessly own a luxury vacation home and travel with confidence. Pacaso curates private residences in premier destinations across the U.S. and internationally, with exceptional amenities, luxury interiors and expert design. After purchase, Pacaso professionally manages the home, provides white-glove scheduling and personalized service, and ensures seamless resale.

SOURCE Pacaso