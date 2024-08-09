PACE, LLC Becomes First 8(a) Small Business to Adopt NCMA's Contract Management Standard

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PACE LLC (PACE), a distinguished SBA 8(a) and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), proudly announces its adoption of the National Contract Management Association's (NCMA) Contract Management Standard® (CMS™). As the first 8(a) small business to embrace this cutting-edge framework, PACE LLC reaffirms its commitment to excellence and innovation in the acquisition and IT domains, setting a new standard for industry peers.

PACE, LLC

PACE's integration of the CMS equips the organization with a structured approach to contract management, enhancing communication, streamlining processes, and improving risk management. This forward-thinking move is expected to drive significant efficiency in contract execution, further strengthening PACE's ability to deliver unparalleled value to its partners.

"PACE LLC is excited to become the next NCMA CMS Adopter! This serves as a critical component of our education, training & professional development game plan. Contract management professionals around the globe will benefit from our renewed emphasis on professional competencies and standards of excellence!" stated PACE CEO, Alan Boykin.

The sentiment was echoed by PACE President, Charlie Williams, "As President of the Procurement and Acquisition Center of Excellence (PACE LLC), I am proud that our company, has fully embraced the NCMA CMS as the foundation of the training and education offerings we deliver to our customers. Without question, NCMA's CMS represents best practice and supports how we want to build the PACE training curriculum using a common language understood across the contract management profession."

Kraig Conrad, CEO of NCMA, expressed his excitement about PACE's adoption, stating, "We welcome PACE LLC as the first 8(a) small business to adopt our Contract Management Standard. By being part of this journey with us, they demonstrate leadership and commitment to best practices and set a remarkable example and pave the way for other small businesses to follow suit."

This adoption marks a significant step towards creating a standardized and efficient contract management landscape, benefiting both the public and private sectors. As more small businesses adopt NCMA's CMS, the engagement of 8(a) firms can be significantly enhanced.

The common language initiative fosters clearer communication across federal, state, and local governments, industry, universities, and other associations, streamlining the contract management process. This efficiency reduces the strain on all parties, especially smaller companies. Additionally, the U.S. Office of Federal Procurement Policy (OFPP) has announced that the CMS will serve as the foundation for a new contracting training system for all government agencies. Widespread adoption of this standard will yield substantial benefits for both public and private sectors.

When we all speak the same language, contract management becomes smoother and more accessible for everyone. For further information on becoming a Contract Management Standard® Adopter, please visit https://www.ncmahq.org/adopters.

