Pacific Air Forces and Air Force Special Operations Command Select Immersive Wisdom's Ultra-Low Bandwidth Digital War Room Software

PACAF and AFSOC join Air Combat Command (ACC) to accelerate worldwide scaling of Immersive Wisdom's Low-Bandwidth and No-Bandwidth Digital War Room collaboration software, immediately available across all commands

HONOLULU, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a proven TRL-9 distributed communications and ops center software platform for Digital War Rooms in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, and Limited-Bandwidth (DDIL) environments has been awarded contracts by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) and Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) for its No-Bandwidth and Low-Bandwidth collaboration software.

Pacific Air Forces and Air Force Special Operations Command Select Immersive Wisdom Post this Screenshot: Immersive Wisdom Ultra-Low Bandwidth Collaborative Digital War Room

Both PACAF and AFSOC contracts leverage Immersive Wisdom's $25MM Air Combat Command IDIQ sole-source SBIR Phase III purchasing vehicle that extends through 2029, further accelerating the worldwide cross-DoD use of Immersive Wisdom software to support disaggregated communications in contested environments.

Immersive Wisdom was also recently awarded a major AFWERX Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) contract, led by Air Combat Command, which directly integrates with the new PACAF and AFSOC efforts. Significantly, ACC, PACAF, and AFSOC units can now seamlessly collaborate in Ultra-Low Bandwidth Digital War Rooms using the same standard Immersive Wisdom software which is immediately available across all commands.

"Building on our ACC efforts, we are now delivering critical Low and No-Bandwidth communications capabilities to PACAF and AFSOC," said Mike Appelbaum, CEO of Immersive Wisdom. "We are providing Digital War Rooms that connect geographically distributed warfighters across the theater and back to CONUS, closing massive time and distance gaps, regardless of underlying communications infrastructure."

No VR/XR or special hardware. Uses existing Government Issued Laptops. Collaborate at 100 kilobits per sec/user in digital rooms. Works offline with no comms.

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, offers a patented remote communications and ops center platform for distributed & disaggregated operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively work together and act in digital rooms without having to be physically present, even in severely bandwidth-limited environments, using existing desktops and laptops. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . We are an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

