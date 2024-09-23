Celebrity chef and organic soup and broth brand aim to reclaim the end of the weekend with #TGISunday series

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Foods, a brand known for its organic and high-quality ingredients, has launched its #TGISunday content series to help people overcome the widespread phenomenon known as the "Sunday Scaries." Developed in partnership with chef and television star Matty Matheson, the series is designed to transform Sunday anxiety into a time for culinary joy and inspiration.

Pacific Foods and Matty Matheson Unite to Tackle the Sunday Scaries Pacific Foods and Matty Matheson Unite to Tackle the Sunday Scaries

A recent survey by Pacific Foods* revealed the deep impact of the Sunday Scaries, with the average American experiencing this pre-Monday apprehension 36 times a year. Typically, the unsettling feelings begin around 3:54 p.m. on Sundays, leading to an average of six hours and six minutes** spent in dread each week—totaling a staggering 219 hours annually.

Recognizing that cooking serves as a soothing activity for many with 31% of people finding joy in preparing meals on Sundays, Pacific Foods is addressing these anxieties by offering easy, comforting recipes through the #TGISunday content series on its website. Matty Matheson and a group of wellness and food aficionados will share curated recipes designed to combat the Sunday Scaries and embrace the calming, restorative power of cooking to unwind and reclaim their Sundays.

Chef Matty Matheson brings his trademark enthusiasm to the kitchen, making his stance on Sundays clear by turning them into a day of culinary excitement. "Look, I know Sundays can be a drag for a lot of folks, so let's flip that script. Let's rock the kitchen with some serious cooking that's all about fun and flavor without it being a chore or another worry. Cooking isn't just about eating; it's about chilling out and making something awesome that feeds your soul," explains Matheson.

Matty's unique recipe—the Spicy Shrimp Pasta Bake—will be a highlight of the series, which will also feature content from various figures known for their culinary expertise. All recipes and tips will be available through social where viewers of the #TGISunday series are encouraged to share their own meal-hacking tips using Pacific Foods products. Fans can also enter to win a custom illustrated soup mug, designed by Pacific and Matheson, to add to their Sunday rituals.

"Matty Matheson's vibrant personality and the joy he brings to food make him a natural fit to join us in our mission to take back Sundays," said Erika Jubinville, head of Pacific Foods marketing. "He inspires all of us to bring more fun and creativity to our cooking routine, and sparks excitement for new ways to use Pacific products."

For more insights into the #TGISunday series, please visit pacificfoods.com/TGISunday.

About Pacific Foods

Pacific Foods was founded in 1987 in Tualatin, Ore. and was acquired by Campbell Soup Company in 2017. For more than 150 years, Campbell (NASDAQ:CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted us to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, the company generated fiscal 2023 net sales of $9.4 billion. Our portfolio includes iconic brands such as Campbell's, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Lance, Late July, Milano, Michael Angelo's, noosa, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Rao's, Snyder's of Hanover, Swanson and V8. Campbell has a heritage of giving back. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's 500 as well as the FTSE4Good and Bloomberg Gender-Equality Indices. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com.

Survey Methodology

*This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 general population Americans was commissioned by Pacific Foods between April 30 and May 6, 2024. It was conducted by market research company Talker Research, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

**The number of hours is calculated based on an average bedtime of 10 p.m.

SOURCE Campbell's