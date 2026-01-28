Pacific Life Named Sponsor of Celebrity Events Kicking Off Hoag Classic Week

Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night, presented by Pacific Life, hosted at VEA Newport Beach on Saturday, March 21, 2026

Pacific Life Celebrity Classic Returns on Sunday, March 22, 2026 to Newport Beach Country Club ahead of the PGA TOUR Champions event

Event proceeds to benefit Hoag

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hoag Classic, in partnership with premier sports representation and marketing agency Athletes First, announced today that Pacific Life will partner with two marquee events launching Hoag Classic Week 2026 – Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night, presented by Pacific Life, benefiting Hoag Hospital Foundation, and as the title sponsor of the Pacific Life Celebrity Classic, a one-day celebrity golf tournament returning for its second year.

"Pacific Life has been a proud sponsor of the Hoag Classic for many years," said Kevin Kennedy, SVP, chief sales and marketing officer, Consumer Markets, Pacific Life. "We are excited to deepen our involvement this year as the title sponsor of the Pacific Life Celebrity Classic, continuing the event's meaningful tradition and celebrating philanthropy, community impact, and the spirit of the game."

The weekend will kick off on Saturday, March 21, 2026, with the Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night, presented by Pacific Life, benefitting Hoag Hospital Foundation, hosted at VEA Newport Beach. The event will feature elite Athletes First clients trading their jerseys for aprons to become "waiters for the night" – all to raise critical funds and awareness for charity. This marquee event has featured an extraordinary lineup of current and former professional athletes and NFL stars, including Saquon Barkley, Cooper DeJean, Derrick Henry, Jordan Love, Puka Nacua, Dak Prescott, Jalen Ramsey, Fred Warner, and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson, among many others. Proceeds from the event will benefit Hoag Hospital Foundation's Boldly Hoag campaign, a fundraising effort to expand Hoag's Sun Family Campus in Irvine and enhance care for the growing Orange County community.

"The goals of the Pacific Life Celebrity Classic and Athletes First Celebrity Waiter Night have always been to bring together members of the Athletes First family to create meaningful impact in our community. We're thrilled to have Pacific Life join as a sponsor of both events as we kick off Hoag Classic Week, and to continue supporting Hoag's mission to expand care and services for Orange County," said Brian Murphy, CEO & President of Athletes First.

On Sunday, March 22, 2026, the Pacific Life Celebrity Classic, formerly known as the Newport Beach Celebrity Classic, returns with its second edition at Newport Beach Country Club. The celebrity charity golf tournament will once again bring together more than 70 professional athletes and well-known personalities to kick off Hoag Classic week while supporting the tournament's broader mission of giving back to the community in meaningful ways. Gates will open at 10 a.m. and tee times will begin at 11 a.m., offering fans an up-close opportunity to watch well-known athletes compete in a fun, competitive setting.

Past participants of the event include Landon Donovan, Puka Nacua, Josh Allen, Saquon Barkley, Reggie Bush, 'The Miz', and 2025 Celebrity Classic Champion Ryan Sheckler.

"The return of the Celebrity Classic and the addition of Celebrity Waiter Night marks an exciting evolution of Hoag Classic Week," said Andrew Guarni, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hoag. "With Pacific Life's partnership, these events will continue to grow while delivering meaningful support for Hoag and the communities we serve."

Pacific Life's role as title sponsor builds upon its longstanding support of the Hoag Classic, reinforcing the company's dedication to philanthropy and community engagement throughout Southern California.

Tickets to the Celebrity Waiter Night and Pacific Life Celebrity Classic are now available on the Hoag Classic website. The Hoag Classic, held March 22-29, 2026, features legends of the PGA TOUR Champions competing at Newport Beach Country Club to raise funds in support of Hoag's programs and services. For tickets, current tournament information and more, please visit HoagClassic.com or follow along on social media @HoagClassic.

ABOUT THE HOAG CLASSIC

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County's only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker as they compete with more than 70 other PGA TOUR legends for the title. As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised over $25 million in total proceeds for Hoag's programs and services, as well as other local educational and military charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

ABOUT ATHLETES FIRST

Athletes First is a full-service management firm that has been representing elite players, coaches, personnel, and broadcasters since its inception in 2001. Athletes First has strategically grown its practice with the most widely experienced agent team in the industry composed of forward thinkers, trained attorneys, and master negotiators. Our mission is simple: Do the right things, with the right people, for the right reasons.

ABOUT PACIFIC LIFE

Pacific Life provides a variety of products and services designed to help individuals and businesses in the retail, institutional, workforce benefits, and reinsurance markets achieve financial security. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative life insurance and annuity solutions, as well as mutual funds, that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Supporting our policyholders for nearly 160 years, Pacific Life is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit our website at www.PacificLife.com.

SOURCE Hoag Classic