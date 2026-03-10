Pacific Mind Health Launches Free Burnout Check-In to Help People Assess Mental Load and Restore Balance

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health has released a FREE downloadable Burnout Check-In designed to help people pause, reflect, and better understand how prolonged stress and mental overload may be affecting them.

Burnout doesn't always look like breaking down. For many people, it shows up as staying functional while feeling drained, overwhelmed, or emotionally fatigued. The Burnout Check-In offers a gentle, self-guided way to notice these patterns and begin reconnecting with personal capacity and support.

Burnout can often be managed by taking time away from the source of stress, such as getting out in nature.

"Burnout is often misunderstood as a personal failure rather than a signal of sustained stress," said Veronica Calkins, LCSW, a supervising clinical psychotherapist at Pacific Mind Health. "This check-in helps people recognize what they're carrying — without judgment — and encourages small, supportive shifts that can make a meaningful difference."

The Burnout Check-In includes:

A checklist to help identify common signs of burnout and prolonged stress

Gentle questions that challenge unhelpful beliefs around productivity and rest

Practical prompts to identify small supportive shifts to aid in recovery

Rather than offering quick fixes, the Burnout Check-In is designed to validate lived experience and encourage awareness. It reminds users that burnout often reflects external demands and internal pressure.

"Many people don't realize how much mental load they're carrying until they're already exhausted," said Calkins. "This resource helps people slow down just enough to name what's weighing on them and consider what support might look like right now."

The Burnout Check-In is available now as a free download at pacificmindhealth.com and is part of Pacific Mind Health's broader mission to offer accessible, research-informed tools that support emotional well-being and reduce barriers to care.

