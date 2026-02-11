Pacific Mind Health Releases Free Emotional Triggers Guide to Help People Understand Their Reactions

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health has launched a FREE downloadable Emotional Triggers Guide designed to help people better understand what's behind intense emotional reactions and how to build healthier responses.

Emotional triggers are a normal part of being human, but when they go unrecognized, they can lead to patterns of stress, conflict, avoidance, or emotional overwhelm. The Emotional Triggers Guide offers a structured, nonjudgmental way for individuals to identify common triggers and explore their underlying causes.

Emotional triggers can lead to patterns of stress, conflict, avoidance, or emotional overwhelm. Practicing grounding techniques and setting boundaries can help create the space needed to respond appropriately.

"Triggers aren't flaws, they're signals," said Joshua Flatow, MD, medical director and chief psychiatrist at Pacific Mind Health. "When people understand what activates strong emotional responses, they gain more choice in how they respond and more compassion for themselves in the process."

The Emotional Triggers Guide includes:

Guided prompts to help identify what's activating an emotional trigger

Reflection exercises that connect triggers to underlying emotions and experiences

A boundary check-in to identify what's needed to respond thoughtfully

A simple grounding exercise to reset the nervous system

Rather than asking people to suppress emotional reactions, the guide focuses on awareness and understanding. By naming triggers and noticing patterns, individuals can begin to respond more intentionally instead of reacting automatically.

"Many people blame themselves for emotional reactions without realizing those responses are often rooted in past experiences or unmet needs," said Flatow. "This guide helps people slow down, notice those patterns, and approach their emotions with more clarity."

The Emotional Triggers Guide is available now as a free download at pacificmindhealth.com and is part of Pacific Mind Health's growing library of accessible mental health tools designed to support reflection, emotional literacy, and early self-awareness.

About Pacific Mind Health

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and interventional psychiatry services in California. The practice offers personalized, evidence-based care including psychiatry, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), ketamine, and Spravato® (esketamine). Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

