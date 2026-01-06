Pacific Mind Health Launches Free Gratitude Journal to Support Calm and Mental Clarity

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Mind Health has released a FREE downloadable Finding Calm Through Gratitude Journal to help people slow down, shift perspective, and find calm.

The Finding Calm Through Gratitude journal offers gentle prompts that encourage people to reflect on what truly matters and guides users to reframe challenges and build emotional resilience. The goal is to give people the tools they need to carry small moments of peace into tomorrow.

A gratitude journal gives anyone a chance to slow down, remember what matters, and find calm.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE GRATITUDE JOURNAL

"Research shows that even brief daily reflections can improve mood, reduce stress, and support emotional resilience," said Joshua Flatow, MD, medical director and chief psychiatrist at Pacific Mind Health. "Our gratitude journal offers a simple way to build that habit with warmth and self-compassion."

The free printable resource includes:

Simple gratitude prompts to help people reconnect with what they value

A reflection space to reframe difficult moments with appreciation

A mindset shift exercise that transforms "I have to" into "I get to"

A gentle reminder to carry intention into the next day

Backed by research and rooted in empathy, the Finding Calm Through Gratitude journal was developed by Pacific Mind Health's care team to support anyone looking to feel more present, grounded, and hopeful.

"Gratitude can be a powerful way to create calm, especially in uncertain times," said Calkins. "This journal serves as a great reminder to remember what's meaningful, even when life feels messy."

The journal is available now as a free download at pacificmindhealth.com and is part of Pacific Mind Health's mission to provide accessible tools for emotional well-being.

About Pacific Mind Health

Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and therapy services in California. With a blend of science and compassion, the practice offers personalized treatment plans including psychiatry, therapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), and Spravato® (esketamine). Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

