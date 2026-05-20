Pacific Mind Health Releases Free Guide to Help People Start Conversations About Mental Health

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Pacific Mind Health has released a FREE downloadable guide, Mental Health Conversation Starters. It is designed to help people find the words to open up, check in on someone they love, and reflect on their own emotional well-being.

Talking about mental health can feel awkward or overwhelming, even with people we trust. This new guide offers simple, ready-to-use prompts for real-life moments, whether someone is ready to open up, wants to be there for a friend, or simply needs a quiet moment of self-reflection.

While it can feel awkward asking about someone's mental health, sometimes a simple "I'm here for you" is enough.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE MENTAL HEALTH CONVERSATION STARTERS GUIDE

"One of the biggest barriers to getting support is not knowing how to start the conversation," said Veronica Calkins, LCSW, a supervising clinical psychotherapist at Pacific Mind Health. "This guide gives people a gentle on-ramp, a few words that can open a door that might otherwise stay closed."

The Mental Health Conversation Starters guide includes prompts for four common situations:

What to say when you want to open up about what you're going through

How to respond when someone comes to you with something hard

Questions for checking in on a friend or loved one who seems off

Self-reflection prompts for quiet moments of personal honesty

Rather than offering scripts to memorize, the guide is designed to lower the pressure around mental health conversations. It reminds readers that presence matters more than having the right answer.

"You don't need to have it all figured out to start talking," said Calkins. "Sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is say, 'I'm here. Take your time.' This guide helps people feel a little more ready for those moments."

The Mental Health Conversation Starters guide is available now as a free download at pacificmindhealth.com and is part of Pacific Mind Health's ongoing commitment to making mental health support more accessible for everyone.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Millicent Skiles

Title: Content Marketing Manager

Company Name: Pacific Mind Health

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://pacificmindhealth.com

About Pacific Mind Health Pacific Mind Health is a provider of outpatient psychiatry and interventional psychiatry services in California. The practice offers personalized, evidence-based care including psychiatry, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), ketamine, and Spravato® (esketamine). Pacific Mind Health provides both in-person and online appointments, with locations in Long Beach, West Los Angeles, Irvine, and throughout California.

SOURCE Pacific Mind Health