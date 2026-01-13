Pacific Mind Health Releases Free Reflection Journal to Support Mental Health in the New Year

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a new year beginning, Pacific Mind Health has released a FREE downloadable Pause for Reflection Journal designed to help people slow down, check in with themselves, and set a healthy tone.

Created by Pacific Mind Health's care team, the Pause for Reflection Journal invites readers to explore their thoughts, moods, and goals without pressure or judgment. Whether someone is navigating anxiety, stress, burnout, or simply wants to build healthier habits, this journal offers a simple way to reconnect with their inner self.

The arrival of a new year is the perfect time to reflect and set a new intention.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE PAUSE FOR REFLECTION JOURNAL

"Self-reflection is one of the most underrated tools for mental wellness," said Veronica Calkins, LCSW, a supervising clinical psychotherapist at Pacific Mind Health. "This journal helps people carve out space to create more meaningful direction in their lives."

The Pause for Reflection Journal includes thoughtful prompts to:

Reflection on the past year

Set gentle intentions

Choose a word for the year

Whether you're starting therapy, continuing care, or simply want to tune into your emotional landscape, this tool supports mental health in everyday life.

"Reflection is a way to check in with yourself and recognize what you need most in the moment," said Calkins. "Even small, intentional pauses can create meaningful emotional shifts and support long-term mental well-being."

The Pause for Reflection Journal is part of Pacific Mind Health's ongoing commitment to community wellness, offering approachable resources that foster self-awareness and resilience.

The journal is now available for free download at pacificmindhealth.com .

