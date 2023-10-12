Pacific Northwest native opens new Temporary Wall Systems in West Portland

Local owner James Taylor plans to use his experience as a construction project manager to build his containment wall business

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temporary Wall Systems (TWS), the first and leading full-service, temporary containment wall provider in the United States, will celebrate the grand opening of its West Portland, Oregon location Oct. 18 – 20 during the AGCA Leadership Development Conference at the Hilton Vancouver, Washington.

The conference brings together emerging leaders from across the nation's construction industry for professional development and networking.

Temporary Wall Systems West Portland owner James Taylor plans to use his experience as a construction project manager to build his containment wall business.

"This phase of my professional development is an exciting time for me," Taylor said. "Making the change from a project manager to an owner/operator will be a challenge but, it's an experience I'm ready to explore. I plan to involve my family and can't wait to provide my children with the experience of owning and operating our own family business."

Taylor has spent his entire life in the Pacific Northwest and knows the area well. He lived in Washington, Montana and Oregon before moving to Indiana to attend Purdue University. He eventually moved back to the Pacific Northwest to complete a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University.

He said TWS is the perfect business for him, given his background in the building trades.

"Temporary Wall Systems' rentable containment walls are the perfect solution for contractors in the Portland area," Taylor said. "Having worked in the contracting space for more than 20 years, I know firsthand that these walls solve a problem that many contractors have. It's often a waste of time and materials to build a temporary wall with permanent materials only to tear it down once construction or renovations are completed. This product is the perfect solution to that issue."

Taylor said the TWS's product is critical to businesses that need to perform renovations while remaining open to employees and to the public.

"Many businesses can't afford to shut down just because they need to make upgrades," he said. "And some businesses, like hospitals and schools, for example, must remain open because of the services they provide. These walls allow them to maintain a clean and safe environment for workers, students and customers."

Temporary Wall Systems provides modular wall systems that are designed with versatility in mind. The company's full-service business model simplifies construction and renovation by taking care of the entire containment process, from job site delivery to expert installation and removal when the project is complete. The West Portland location serves Beaverton, Lake Oswego, Portland, Tualatin and West Linn, Oregon.

TWS is part of HomeFront Brands, a family of emerging, franchised residential and commercial property service brands that offers integrated technology, data support, lead generation, business intelligence systems and training to its partners.

For more information about Temporary Wall Systems West Portland, please visit https://tempwallsystems.com/locations/west-portland/.

About Temporary Wall Systems

Founded in 2017 and franchised since 2022, Temporary Wall Systems (TWS) is the first and leading full-service, rentable containment wall provider in the United States. TWS offers commercial contractors and facilities managers a turnkey alternative to labor-intensive interim containment methods like drywall. Our customers benefit from clean and quiet business continuity during construction, renovation, or maintenance projects in healthcare, public transportation, education, retail, and commercial office facilities. TWS is a brand partner of HomeFront Brands, a platform company of emerging property service franchises. Explore the versatility of Temporary Wall Systems at https://tempwallsystems.com/.

About HomeFront Brands

HomeFront Brands empowers entrepreneurs to create thriving franchised residential and commercial property service brands. Driven by an experienced team of franchise executives and rooted in family values, HomeFront Brands helps emerging or established concepts accelerate their growth by delivering enterprise-level solutions to local business owners who aspire to build a dynasty and create generational wealth. By leveraging integrated technology, data-driven intelligence and advanced learning management systems, HomeFront Brands is building a foundation for its brands -- Window Hero, The Designery, Temporary Wall Systems, BiltRite Home Inspections, Top Rail Fence and Mozzie Dome – to transform lives through franchise ownership.

For more information about HomeFront Brands' current solutions, new business development, and franchising opportunities, please visit https://homefrontbrands.com/.

