Pacific Program Management Helps Biopharmaceutical Firm Relocate, Growing Its Presence by 300% and Adding Four Times the Lab Space

SEATTLE, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pacific Program Management (PPM) announced updates on a complex relocation, capital project management, lab, and design project for a publicly-traded biopharmaceutical firm in the Bay Area.

The project aims to accommodate growth associated with the client's clinical-stage research and development. In addition to growing its footprint by 300%—from 25,000 sq ft to 100,000 sq ft—the new location will add four times the laboratory space as well as penthouse accommodations in a multi-tenant property. Other features include a break area, large bar/lounge, concealed speakeasy, and interconnecting rooms and private offices to create a space that reflects the culture of the firm and takes advantage of the important if intangible social engagement critical to innovation, as learned during the course of remote work during the pandemic.

"It is always a challenge to meet the unique needs of life sciences as we work to strategize the best use of space," said Siobhan Harold Fink, VP of workplace consulting and the head of PPM's Life Sciences division. "We must accommodate sensitive research and highly valuable equipment needs with the important human connection elements of scientific discovery and healthy work culture."

In addition to the general challenges inherent with any life sciences relocation project, additional challenges for this project have included:

An extremely tight schedule.

Joining the team post-lease signing.

Balancing the needs of both office and lab relocation needs simultaneously.

Coordinating with core and shell infrastructure and space general infrastructure late in the design stage.

To meet these challenges and take advantage of emerging opportunities, PPM quickly developed visioning and goal validation, exercising risk mitigation, team re-organization, engineering assessments, surveying space stakeholders, and creating equipment plans related to the infrastructure to enhance efficiencies.

As a result, PPM has saved the client $1.5 million, bringing the budget back in line with target parameters while decreasing project delays from 12 weeks to two weeks, with other updates anticipated to allow the project to conclude on schedule and on budget.

"This project is proof that there is always an opportunity to think creatively to reimage a solution to meet the high demands of complex and overlapping needs more efficiently and effectively," added Harold Fink.

About Pacific Program Management

PPM is a commercial real estate program and project management firm headquartered in Seattle with teams deployed across North America. Founded in 2009, the company creates opportunity for businesses to minimize real estate risk and maximize the productivity of its people through a personalized and programmatic approach to strategy, capital project management, and the transition of the workspace.

