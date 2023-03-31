Pacific Science Center and KEXP Announce New Partnership

SEATTLE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) today announced a new partnership with Seattle-based radio station KEXP. Titled Live at the Laser Dome: KEXP DJ in Residence, the partnership includes a DJ residency program through which KEXP DJs will create unique musical laser experiences in PacSci's Laser Dome. The program kicks off on Wednesday, April 5 with DJ Yaddy.

"I am proud to announce our new partnership with KEXP, an international community of music lovers and music makers based here in Seattle," said Will Daugherty, President and CEO of PacSci. "It's an absolute pleasure to host KEXP's world-renowned DJs in the world's largest laser dome. This exciting partnership is a celebration of the city of Seattle and highlights the profound ties between STEM, music, and community."

"It's always a joy to collaborate with our neighbors at Pacific Science Center," said Chris Kellogg, Chief Programming Officer at KEXP. "And this newest endeavor is shaping up to be something special. We're looking forward to joining PacSci to celebrate the power of enjoying and discovering great music together — with lasers!"

Every three months, a different KEXP DJ will curate a series of monthly playlists for the Laser Dome. The select DJ will then perform a live set accompanying the laser performance once a month at the Laser Dome. DJs were selected from KEXP shows such as El Sonido, Positive Vibrations, Street Sounds, Mechanical Breakdown, and others.

PacSci's Laser Dome is one of the largest dedicated laser domes in the world. It is also the longest-running laser dome in the world and the only laser dome in the Pacific Northwest. During live shows, PacSci's laser artists adapt each show in real time based on the crowd's reaction.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit PacSci.org.

About KEXP

KEXP's mission is to enrich your life by championing music and discovery. Our vision is a connected and compassionate world embracing curiosity and a shared love of music. An international community of music lovers and music makers, KEXP is a nonprofit organization fostering relationship and community building through broadcast, online, and in-person music experiences.

Since our founding at the University of Washington in 1972, we've remained focused on championing music from all around the globe — spanning eras, styles, and traditions.

KEXP operates one of the most influential listener-supported music radio stations in the world, broadcasting at 90.3 KEXP-FM, Seattle and through our website and mobile apps. More information at KEXP.ORG.

About Pacific Science Center (PacSci)

Pacific Science Center is an independent, not-for-profit institution in Seattle, Washington and has been a gateway to access science education and innovation for over 60 years. The institution's mission is to ignite curiosity in every child and fuel a passion for discovery, experimentation, and critical thinking in all of us. Pacific Science Center innovated during the pandemic to expand its digital and virtual programming and increase its reach across Washington, employing technology to bring experiential STEM education directly to homes and classrooms. In 2021—2022, its interactive online programs reached nearly half a million people and Virtual Field Trips reached more than 28,000 students across the state. PacSci imagines a future in which it serves every grade in every preK-8 Title I school in the state with programming in schools, digital and virtual programming, and in-person field trips–all at no cost to schools, educators, or families.

SOURCE Pacific Science Center