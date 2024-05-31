Pacific Science Center Names Freeda Warren as New Chief Advancement Officer

SEATTLE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) today announced the appointment of Freeda Warren as Chief Advancement Officer (CAO), a newly-created position. Warren will lead marketing, communications, public relations, government affairs, fundraising, and other activities to build PacSci's capacity for impact. Warren, who previously served as Senior Vice President of Advancement at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, will join PacSci on June 3, 2024.

Headshot of Pacific Science Center CAO Freeda Warren. Photographer: Rick Wicker.

"I am delighted that Freeda Warren is joining the PacSci team, especially now as we embark on ambitious projects such as the Maker & Innovation Lab," said Will Daugherty, President and CEO of PacSci. "Freeda brings a gift for storytelling, a passion for community partnerships, and a deep commitment to inclusion, diversity, equity, and access."

"I am thrilled that Freeda is joining the leadership of PacSci," said Sarah Buhayar, PacSci's Board Chair. "She brings such valuable experience and expertise that will significantly enhance our ability to advance our mission and increase our impact in the community. The board is looking forward to working with her."

Warren brings more than 30 years of experience in nonprofit fundraising leadership and communications, including relationship-focused fundraising, donor development, and capital campaigns. Most recently, Warren led a 43-member team in philanthropy, marketing, communications, data analytics, and membership at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, where she grew their advancement program and helped secure a transformative $20 million gift for special projects. Prior to her role at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Warren also held senior leadership positions at Genesys Works, AARP Foundation, American Heart Association, and the National Black MBA Association.

"I have had quite a journey from practicing law to immersing myself in the world of nonprofit fundraising. I enjoy the fundraising process—building relationships, crafting compelling stories about our mission, and gaining loyal support for the organization," said Warren. "Originally from California, I moved to the Pacific Northwest in 1992. I am excited to return to the PNW, where I raised my family. I am a lifelong learner and a strong advocate for education, which drew me to PacSci. The opportunity to contribute my skills to an organization dedicated to inspiring curiosity aligns perfectly with my values and interests. During my tenure at PacSci, I aspire to raise awareness of all the great work we are doing in the community and to secure the needed funds to restore our campus to the iconic place we all know and love."

Warren holds a Juris Doctor degree from Seattle University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in African-American Studies and U.S. History from the University of California, Davis.

Campbell & Company helped conduct the national search for this role.

