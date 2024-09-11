Pacific Science Center Presents New Interactive Exhibit About Biomimicry

Sep 11, 2024

Creatividad silvestre | Wild Creativity explores engineering challenges inspired by our natural world

SEATTLE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) presents Creatividad silvestre | Wild Creativity, a new, bilingual exhibit that invites community members of all ages to learn about biomimicry. The exhibit opens at PacSci on September 21, 2024 and runs through January 5, 2025.

Biomimicry is an engineering approach that studies nature's designs and processes to help solve human challenges. For example, the study of birds and their anatomies inspired the eventual invention of airplanes. Creatividad silvestre | Wild Creativity explores biomimicry through hands-on design challenges, spotlighting the interplay between the art and natural sciences and how it continues to inform our world.
This traveling exhibit has previously been hosted by Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) in Portland, OR; Fleet Science Center in San Diego, CA; and the Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville, AR. It was produced and is toured by OMSI. The exhibit was made possible by a National Science Foundation (NSF) grant (DRL 1811617) and in partnership with Biomimicry Institute, Adelante Mujeres, and The Fleet Science Center. Visit PacSci.org to learn more and purchase tickets.

