Pacific Science Center to Host World Premiere of New Hockey Exhibition Featuring NHL Stars

SEATTLE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Science Center (PacSci) today announced the world premiere of HOCKEY: Faster Than Ever, a highly-interactive touring exhibition focusing on the science, history, and culture of hockey. The exhibition is scheduled to open to the public Oct. 18, 2021 and run through Feb. 27, 2022, coinciding with the Seattle Kraken's inaugural season. Ticket sales will open to PacSci members and Seattle Kraken season ticket members on Aug. 2, 2021, and the public on Aug. 9, 2021. Members from both organizations will have an opportunity to purchase tickets for an exclusive preview weekend October 16-17. As part of the exhibition, local content curated by PacSci and the Seattle Kraken will focus on the game of hockey in Seattle with an emphasis on the future. This includes the mutual commitment by PacSci and the team to diversity, equity, inclusion, and sustainability.

"We are so excited to provide this opportunity for people to explore their curiosity about hockey during the Kraken's inaugural season," said Will Daugherty, president and CEO of Pacific Science Center. "With this new exhibition, especially the local content we created in partnership with the Kraken, we are showcasing an inclusive future of hockey."

Guests can immerse themselves in the sport of hockey as they travel through a locker room tunnel and arrive at the "Hockey Science Lab," where they can test their hockey knowledge with numerous hands-on experiences on a scaled down replica rink. The touring exhibition, developed through a collaboration between Flying Fish Exhibits, the Montreal Science Centre, the National Hockey League (NHL), and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), lets guests experiment with reaction time, speed, balance, coordination, and power – all skills crucial to hockey. Guests can also try their hands at shooting, learn the physics of collision and fast ice, test their goalie skills, build their own legend, and more.

PacSci and the Kraken have teamed up to showcase the history and future of hockey in Seattle. The local content features the Pacific Northwest's diverse and passionate hockey community; the Kraken's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and community engagement; and Climate Pledge Arena's sustainability goals. All of these elements combine to make hockey's return to Seattle a celebratory event.

"Seattle has a rich hockey history dating back to the 1917 Stanley Cup winning Seattle Metropolitans and we're proud to continue that here at the Seattle Kraken," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of the Seattle Kraken. "We're excited for hockey fans—new and old—to learn more about one of the world's greatest games at the new exhibit at PacSci as we kick off our inaugural season."

Exhibit highlights include:

Faster than ever. Explore the concept of low friction in addition to improvements in equipment, training, and nutrition to find out why the game of ice hockey is one of the world's fastest sports.

Visit a locker room featuring the game's biggest stars who dazzle on the ice with their speed and skill. Players featured include NHL players , , , , , , ; and Team women's Olympic gold medalist . Two additional players, who have yet to be drafted by the NHL's 32nd franchise, will also be part of the locker room. Seattle hockey connection . The NHL's newest franchise has deep hockey roots in the front office. The exhibition will feature some of the team's hockey legends including Seattle Kraken scout Cammi Granato who, before becoming the first female scout in the NHL, was one of the first women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in recognition of her distinguished hockey career; and general manager Ron Francis , two-time Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer who was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL Players in history.

The exhibition is part of PacSci's phased approach to their renewal. The non-profit has continued to serve the community throughout COVID-19 with digital and virtual programming, and is gradually expanding offerings. Now, the hockey exhibition is a chance for guests to re-engage with the Science Center in person.

Sponsors for the exhibition include Airline Partner: Alaska Airlines, First Tech Federal Credit Union, and AHT Insurance. Additional sponsorship opportunities are still available.

To learn more about the hockey exhibition, sponsorship opportunities, and purchase tickets, visit pacsci.org/hockey.

